alliantgroup CEO and Space Center Houston Board of Directors member, Dhaval Jadav, Applauds All-Civilian Spaceflight
Alliantgroup, a management consulting company, has a strong history of strengthening American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. alliantgroup’s CEO, Dhaval Jadav, has always had a passion for STEM education, American innovation and space exploration. Innovation and STEM are driving factors in alliantgroup’s mission. And, space exploration is also part of the mix, even more so with Jadav’s appointment to the Space Center Houston board last year.aithority.com
Comments / 0