Aircover raises $3 Million Seed Funding Led by Defy Partners

Hi Julian, please tell us about your journey in the technology industry. What inspired you to start at Salesforce?. I’ve always been passionate about helping companies of all sizes design productive go-to-market strategies and amazing customer experiences. After working in financial services for several years, I pursued my MBA at the University of Texas at Austin, with a focus on High Technology Marketing. This led me to an MBA internship with Salesforce in 2012 and I’ve been in the technology industry ever since. I’m now a Senior Director of Product Marketing at Salesforce, where I implement marketing strategies and campaigns for some of the company’s most in-demand products, including Service Cloud.

