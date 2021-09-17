CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aircover raises $3 Million Seed Funding Led by Defy Partners

Aircover, a real-time sales intelligence platform for customer facing teams, announces its $3 Million Series Seed funding. The round was led by Defy Partners, with participation from Firebolt Ventures, Flex Capital, and Ridge Ventures. Additional angel investors include industry veterans in video conferencing, enterprise software, and machine learning. Bob Rosin of Defy Partners will be joining Aircover’s board of directors. The capital will be used to accelerate product development and deliver on the vision for every go-to-market team to speak in a unified voice around product, strategy, and ecosystem.

#Sales Intelligence#Enterprise Software#Defy Partners#Firebolt Ventures#Flex Capital#Ridge Ventures#Zoom#The Zoom App Marketplace#Cto#Crittercism#The Co Founder#Apteligent#Vmware
