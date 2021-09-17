CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeFi Platform Oasis.App Integrates the 1inch Aggregation Protocol

This integration provides oasis.App users with cheaper prices and better security for swaps via 1inch. Oasis.app, a leading platform for decentralized finance, has integrated with the 1inch Network, a leading DEX aggregator, to provide its users with the best rates and deepest liquidity on the DeFi market. This integration comes shortly after users were suffering from rising gas costs using Oasis Trade, as 1inch provides a cheaper, more efficient solution.

