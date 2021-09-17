Mobilum Technologies Hits Record Monthly Transaction Volume and Launches Buybitfast.com
Mobilum Technologies Inc., a technology driven company making traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobilum OÜ, has generated an estimated record Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of approximately CAD $7.7 million in August 2021, which represents 44% month-over-month growth from the previous month.aithority.com
