CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Mobilum Technologies Hits Record Monthly Transaction Volume and Launches Buybitfast.com

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Mobilum Technologies Inc., a technology driven company making traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobilum OÜ, has generated an estimated record Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of approximately CAD $7.7 million in August 2021, which represents 44% month-over-month growth from the previous month.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

BIS Digital’s DCR Receives Approval for New Jersey Court Recording

BIS Digital, Inc. is pleased to announce that the Superior Court of New Jersey Appellate Division’s Office of Administrative Services has approved BIS Digital’s court recording systems for use in its Municipal and Superior Courts. The Office of Administrative Services, which establishes the standards for electronic recording of court events,...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Mobile#Credit Card#Fiat#Mobilum Technologies Inc#Xport Digital Limited#Kyc#Nft#Decentralized#Ethereum
Variety

Kinetix Takes Startup Challenge Top Prize as Experts Discuss Virtual Production at Zinemaldia & Technology

French software company Kinetix took home the €10,000 ($11,800) Startup Challenge prize from this year’s San Sebastian Zinemaldia & Technology sidebar, held at and in partnership with the Tabakalera, an international center of contemporary culture and technology based in the Spanish city. In addition to the cash prize, the company is offered space in an incubator for a year at one of the Basque Technology Park Network’s BICs (Business Innovation Centers) as well as access to funding of up to €500,000 ($590,000) for development. Kinetix has developed a set of AI-powered tools that offer 3D animators new methods to speed up the...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Vancouver Internet Exchange (VANIX) Welcomes Amazon Web Services

Vancouver Internet Exchange (VANIX) is excited to welcome Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a new participant in its exchange. AWS joins the ranks of over 59 Internet service providers and content providers that are improving the quality of access to internet services in Western Canada by interconnecting at VANIX. VANIX...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Allego’s Newest Patent Enables Asynchronous Team Collaboration

Allego, the leading sales learning and enablement platform provider, announced a new patent for providing point-in-time feedback asynchronously through video. To date, Allego has been granted three patents, which collectively cover more than 60 claims and uniquely position Allego as a leader in the Sales Enablement market, able to deliver user-friendly content and learning effectiveness with an unmatched intuitive experience.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
aithority.com

Newsflare’s Video delivers Ole Interactive 5x Revenue Growth

Newsflare, the world-leading premium user-generated video (UGV) marketplace, announced that it is working in partnership with Ole Interactive to build a video-first strategy aimed at differentiating the content it develops and manages for some of the largest media brands in Latin America. In just six months this strategy has delivered a huge 5x revenue growth.
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

The Globe launches a new expanded section and newsletter on technology

It’s been quite the week in the local technology and innovation scene. Toast and Ginkgo Bioworks, two of the highest-valued companies in Boston startup history, made their splashy public market debuts. DraftKings, another high-flier, is trying to acquire a UK rival in online sports betting for $22 billion (with a “B”). Unprecedented amounts of money are flowing in and out of the tech sector, with the potential to reshape our culture, ideas, and communities for years to come.
BOSTON, MA
aithority.com

Huobi Ventures Announces Investment in Project SEED, a One-Stop, Play-to-Earn GameFi Platform

Huobi Ventures, the global investment arm of Huobi Group, announced that it will invest an undisclosed amount in Project SEED, a AAA game studio building a mobile-focused multi-chain gaming ecosystem. Project SEED is an action role-playing game platform that is based on the Solana blockchain and utilizes a play-to-earn model. It is one of the first projects to offer multiple GameFi use cases on a multi-blockchain model.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Shift to Cloud and Mobile-Friendly IT will Drive SASE to Double Yearly Through 2025, According to Dell’Oro Group

Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and Cloud data center IT industries announced a new update of the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) advanced research report that describes how SASE is expected to hit double-digit billion-dollar revenue by 2025. “As enterprises pivot towards becoming...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Qualitas Technologies launches Qualitas EagleEye platform for AI powered Visual Inspection

Qualitas Technologies, a leading Machine Vision solution company has launched one of the first AI-powered Visual Inspection Platforms to provide a powerful DLOps (Deep Learning Operations) workflow for Industrial Vision Inspection. Visual Inspection products using AI have been making headlines with technologies like Deep Learning gaining popularity due to the...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Powerbridge Technologies Establishes Powercrypto Holdings for its Crypto Mining and Digital Asset Operations

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) (“Powerbridge”), a SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications provider, announced that the Company is establishing Powercrypto Holdings (“Powercrypto”), its new Singapore-based subsidiary for its Crypto Mining and Digital Asset operations. Powercrypto will be focusing on green renewable energy powered crypto mining farms with its intended worldwide...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Top ABM Insights: Maximizing the Sales’ Role in ABM/ABX in 2021

It’s a misconception that account-based marketing (ABM) is just a marketing initiative. It’s not, and it’s also not about simply moving a marketing metric further down the sales funnel. Instead, it’s about leveraging a target organization’s entire list of relevant contacts and touchpoints through a unified content experience to get a revenue result.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Intelivation Technologies Launches Advantage-C PEEK Cervical Interbody Fusion Device

Intelivation Technologies, a medical device company with a growing product portfolio announced that they are officially launching the Advantage-C PEEK Interbody Fusion Device during the 36th Annual NASS Meeting in Boston September 29-October 2, 2021. Entanglement Continues a Midwest Surge to Provide Quantum & High-Performance Computing Applications to the Nation’s...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Navitas and BRUSA Announce Development Partnership to Accelerate EV Adoption

Navitas Semiconductor, the industry leader in GaN power integrated circuits and BRUSA HyPower AG (BRUSA), a global leading provider of smart power electronic components and systems for motive and stationary applications announced a technology development partnership to accelerate EV adoption of Navitas GaN power ICs to reduce the size and weight of power electronic components that are used for EV charging.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy