Announcing Deltek Payments A New Offering to Help ERP Customers Digitally Transform and Modernize Their Payment Processes
Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has announced a new offering for U.S. based businesses, Deltek Payments, as part of their commitment to purposeful innovation and incorporating emerging technologies into its solutions. Deltek Payments is a suite of financial tools that helps government contractors,...aithority.com
Comments / 0