Analysis: Washington needs struggling defense to improve

Defense was supposed to be the biggest reason to believe Washington could repeat as NFC East champions, and it still might turn out to be. But through the first two weeks of the season, the unit led by reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young has not lived up to lofty expectations. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke showed Thursday night he could run the offense and led a comeback victory against the New York Giants, and yet the defensive struggles are the biggest question facing Washington going into a brief break before visiting the Buffalo Bills.