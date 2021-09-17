CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Analysis: Washington needs struggling defense to improve

By STEPHEN WHYNO
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefense was supposed to be the biggest reason to believe Washington could repeat as NFC East champions, and it still might turn out to be. But through the first two weeks of the season, the unit led by reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young has not lived up to lofty expectations. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke showed Thursday night he could run the offense and led a comeback victory against the New York Giants, and yet the defensive struggles are the biggest question facing Washington going into a brief break before visiting the Buffalo Bills.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

‘Bad things happen’ when Giants defense struggles like this

Logan Ryan left MetLife Stadium with an untested theory that the Broncos defense would have struggled to contain all the Giants playmakers. No one will ever know for sure — though it seems unlikely based on a small sample size — because the Ryan-led Giants defense failed to get a stop on so many third and fourth downs that the Broncos held a 10-minute advantage in time of possession in coasting to a 27-13 season-opening victory.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
localdvm.com

“Yeah, I expect us to be better.” Washington’s defense needs to step up against division rival New York Giants

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – In a 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a significant point of discussion were the inconsistencies, and mistakes made by Washington’s defense. Touted as one of the best in the league, Washington gave up 14-of-19 third down conversions, tying for the most all-time in franchise history. The team needs to clear up their errors, and fast; as they prepare for an early season battle against an NFC East rival.
NFL
NBC Washington

In Order to Slow Josh Allen, Washington's Defense Needs to Be More Disciplined

To slow Josh Allen, WFT's defense needs to be more disciplined originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. In both of the Washington Football Team's games in the 2021 season, its defense has been taken advantage of in different ways. In Week 1, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert used his strong arm...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Defense#Nfc East#Chase Young#The New York Giants#The Buffalo Bills#Ir#Ap
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
thespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
117K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy