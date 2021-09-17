FDA vaccine advisers vote to recommend booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine in people 65 and older and those at high risk
(CNN) -- Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously Friday to recommend emergency use authorization of a booster dose of Pfizer's vaccine six months after full vaccination in people 65 and older and those at high risk of severe Covid-19. Members of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee had rejected a broader application to approve the use of booster doses of Pfizer's vaccines in everyone 16 and older six months after they are fully vaccinated.www.cbs46.com
