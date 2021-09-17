One person treated at area hospital after incident in Ithaca

Police say that on Wednesday around 9:37 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of the South Aurora Street Bridge over East Green Street for a welfare check.

Officers were told that there was a suicidal subject at that location. They were initially unsuccessful in finding the person — but after speaking with the person who notified authorities — they located the person on West Buffalo Street.

Police say the person was sitting on the railing of the bridge, armed with a knife, actively harming himself.

The person briefly threatened officers, but the situation was deescalated and the individual was provided medical treatment. Police say they were also sent to an area hospital for additional treatment.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)