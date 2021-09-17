CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person treated at area hospital after incident in Ithaca

 8 days ago
Police say that on Wednesday around 9:37 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of the South Aurora Street Bridge over East Green Street for a welfare check.

Officers were told that there was a suicidal subject at that location. They were initially unsuccessful in finding the person — but after speaking with the person who notified authorities — they located the person on West Buffalo Street.

Police say the person was sitting on the railing of the bridge, armed with a knife, actively harming himself.

The person briefly threatened officers, but the situation was deescalated and the individual was provided medical treatment. Police say they were also sent to an area hospital for additional treatment.

FingerLakes1.com

Geneva man arrested for violating an order of protection

A Geneva man has been arrested following the violation of an order of protection. On Sept. 23, Geneva Police arrested Justin Singletary, 25, of Geneva, after violating and order of protection by pulling the hair of the protected party. The incident was the result of a domestic dispute. Singletary was...
GENEVA, NY
