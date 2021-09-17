CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supermodel Naomi Campbell reveals, surprisingly, she has a ‘super’child

Supermodel and activist Naomi Campbell has given a rare insight into her journey as a new mother.

The 52-year-old surprised fans earlier this year when she revealled that she had become a mother for the first time.

Since then she has said very little on the subject until this Thursday when she told BBC HardTalk how “lucky” she has been in her first few months of motherhood.”

Asked about how it’s all going, she said: “I’m really lucky, I think I have a dream child! She’s wonderful. She’s very independent already, very smart, alert, sleeps 12 hours. She’s a good girl.”

Those 12 hours of sleep a night are going to come in handy as the star has just been named as a Global Ambassador for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

Drawn on if she was planning on instilling values of strong independent womanhood in her daughter, she replied: “Absolutely! Right down to the hygiene part.”

Campbell confirmed the birth of her daughter via an Instagram post in May.

Sharing a sweet photo of her cradling the newborn’s feet, she captioned snap: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.

“So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

