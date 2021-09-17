Sega Outlines Changes To The Meseta System In PSO2: New Genesis

If you’re one of those Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis players who felt that N-Meseta acquisition wasn’t quite right, it turns out you were correct. In fact, Sega confirmed that the amount earned by players per week was less than expected. So, they’ve added more weekly tasks to increase what players receive. It seems like an interesting way to go since admitting this seems to imply that the devs expected players to receive the appropriate amount of N-Meseta from the existing activity list.