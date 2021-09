Arknights developer Hypergryph just announced Ex Astris for mobile platforms. Ex Astris is a premium 3D turn-based RPG set on a tidally locked planet. You play as a protagonist from earth investigating the planet while befriending travellers and more. The developers mention a road trip feel for the story and the narrative is split up into different chapters focusing on different events. Right now, it is still in the prototyping phase as revealed by the FAQ so things will change closer to release. As of now, it is planned for both iOS and Android as well. To coincide with the announcement, Hypergryph released a pre-alpha gameplay video for Ex Astris. Watch that below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO