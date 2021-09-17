CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Get Seriously Creative With How You Style This Adorable Crop Top

By Bernadette Deron
 8 days ago
SweatyRocks Women's Knit Crop Ribbed Halter Tank Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Crop tops have become a serious staple in our wardrobes — we can’t get enough of them! They’re the best type of top to pair with whatever high-waisted jeans, pants or skirts we’re rocking, and they come in many different forms.

If we’re going for a low-key look, we’re wearing our favorite loose, cropped graphic tees, but if we want to look a bit dressier, we’re wearing crop tops like this one from SweatyRocks! It’s super comfortable but its design is seriously elevated, and we can think of countless ways to style it.

SweatyRocks Women's Knit Crop Ribbed Halter Tank Top

It’s no secret that we’ve been all about ribbed knits lately, and this top comes in a variety of different types of ribbed knits that we adore! There are thicker and thinner versions of this top with some varying details.

For the most part, each version of this top has a halter neckline and a short hem that’s made for high-waisted bottoms. There are crop tops that have neat hems and others with lettuce edges, but that’s just naming a few of the differences! There are so many styles to choose from and they’re all seriously adorable.

SweatyRocks Women's Knit Crop Ribbed Halter Tank Top

Shoppers say they love the “casual-classy” vibes that this top has, which is why we think it’s such a perfect staple to have ready to go in your closet. You can dress it down or up with just a couple of styling tweaks! Trust Us — you definitely won’t regret getting your hands on one of these tops. Oh, and did we mention how affordable they are? We might even order a couple of different versions to match all of the different bottoms we want to pair this top with! If your style brand is cute and comfy, this top was definitely made for you.

See it: Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Knit Crop Ribbed Halter Tank Top for prices starting at just $7, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from SweatyRocks and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

