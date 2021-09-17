You Can Get Seriously Creative With How You Style This Adorable Crop Top

SweatyRocks Women's Knit Crop Ribbed Halter Tank Top Amazon

Crop tops have become a serious staple in our wardrobes — we can’t get enough of them! They’re the best type of top to pair with whatever high-waisted jeans, pants or skirts we’re rocking, and they come in many different forms.

If we’re going for a low-key look, we’re wearing our favorite loose, cropped graphic tees, but if we want to look a bit dressier, we’re wearing crop tops like this one from SweatyRocks! It’s super comfortable but its design is seriously elevated, and we can think of countless ways to style it.

It’s no secret that we’ve been all about ribbed knits lately, and this top comes in a variety of different types of ribbed knits that we adore! There are thicker and thinner versions of this top with some varying details.

For the most part, each version of this top has a halter neckline and a short hem that’s made for high-waisted bottoms. There are crop tops that have neat hems and others with lettuce edges, but that’s just naming a few of the differences! There are so many styles to choose from and they’re all seriously adorable.

Shoppers say they love the “casual-classy” vibes that this top has, which is why we think it’s such a perfect staple to have ready to go in your closet. You can dress it down or up with just a couple of styling tweaks! Trust Us — you definitely won’t regret getting your hands on one of these tops. Oh, and did we mention how affordable they are? We might even order a couple of different versions to match all of the different bottoms we want to pair this top with! If your style brand is cute and comfy, this top was definitely made for you.

See it: Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Knit Crop Ribbed Halter Tank Top for prices starting at just $7, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

