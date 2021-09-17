CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mia Thornton Reveals What She Loves Most About Husband Gordon

By Michelle Regalado
bravotv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMia Thornton is sharing a romantic tribute to her husband, Gordon, on his birthday. The Real Housewives of Potomac newcomer commemorated her spouse’s special day with a heartfelt message on Instagram. On September 17, Mia took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion, posting a sweet photo of Gordon enjoying a...

www.bravotv.com

Comments / 2

deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
Vulture

Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Having a Baby With Husband Jeezy

The next generation of celebrity children continues to grow. Jeannie Mai Jenkins shared that she’s pregnant with her first baby on The Real this Monday. It’s her first child with husband Jeezy, who has two kids of his own. “I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant!” she announced to her The Real co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Garcelle Beauvais. The 42-year-old also discussed her journey to motherhood with Women’s Health, revealing that she had a miscarriage one month before their wedding in March after trying for a year and deciding to use in-vitro fertilization. One week after the wedding, while resuming IVF, she discovered she was pregnant. “It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan,” Jenkins told Women’s Health. Now, she’s “relieved” to share the news with her fans. “Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself,” she told the magazine. “Our love is honest, pure, and safe … something I hadn’t felt as a child.” Watch the ladies of The Real squeal about their new baby co-host below.
bravotv.com

Joe Gorga Has a New Look, and His Daughter, Antonia, Barely Recognized Him

Joe Gorga is keeping things fresh in the style department. In fact, his look is so fresh that his 16-year-old daughter didn't even recognize her dad. In a recent Instagram Story, Antonia Gorga covered her mouth, laughing hard. "MY DAD SHAVED HIS FACE ..." she wrote, expressing her shock in all caps. "Didn't even recognize him." Grinning, Joe moved into the shot to show off his new look — and proceeded to pose for the camera in a satisfied, smooth-face reveal.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Love Hewitt Gives Birth: Actress Welcomes 3rd Child With Husband Brian Hallisay

Baby no. 3 for Jennifer Love Hewitt has arrived! The actress shared the big news that she gave birth to a son, Aidan James. Jennifer Love Hewitt, 42, has welcomed her third child with her husband, Brian Hallisay! The 9-1-1 actress gave birth to son Aidan James Hallisay, who is now a little brother to the couple’s two other children: daughter Autumn James, 7, and son Atticus James, 6. Jennifer shared the happy news via Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 9 with a photo of her pregnant belly that had the words “It’s A Boy,” “Almost Cooked” and “9 Months,” written on it.
bravotv.com

See All the Bravolebs Who Attended Dr. Heavenly Kimes' Daughter's Dazzling Sweet 16

Dr. Heavenly Kimes threw the sweetest 16th birthday celebration for her daughter, Alaura, over the weekend — and the festivities included many faces familiar to Bravo fans. The Married to Medicine daughter's Sweet 16 took place on Saturday, September 18 at The Ritz-Carlton in Atlanta and featured dancing, a 360-degree camera for guests to take fun videos, and a performance by rapper Nikki Natural.
bravotv.com

Cynthia Bailey Reveals the Secret to Her Marriage to Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey is opening up about her relationship with husband Mike Hill. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member recently shared one of her “secrets to a successful marriage” on Instagram, while also posing a sweet photo from a recent date night with her spouse. On September 3, Cynthia took...
Amomama

Diddy Is a Proud Father Sharing Photos of His 3 Daughters Walking the Runway at Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show

Words were not enough to explain how proud American music mogul Sean Diddy Combs felt after his three teenage daughters walked the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show. American rapper and music producer Sean Diddy Combs is one of the most prominent artists in the history of the music industry. Besides making great hits, he has also been behind the success of some of the industry's biggest stars.
People

Teresa Giudice Cozies Up to Boyfriend Luis Ruelas During Nashville Trip: 'Nothing But Love'

Teresa Giudice was gleaming on her recent trip to Nashville with boyfriend Luis Ruelas!. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, shared a trio of posts from the couple's Tennessee getaway on her Instagram page on Friday. In the first image, Giudice wore a sexy snakeskin pantsuit and off-white cowboy boots, while her beau opted for all-black attire, which he accented with a pair of silver chains and a matching watch.
