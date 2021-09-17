CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

You can get 6 months of HBO Max for 50% off this week—here's what you should know

Herald Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. HBO Max has one of the best streaming catalogues out there, from new releases like Malignant, Scenes from a Marriage and Reminiscence to popular series like Succession, Insecure, Betty, Mare of Easttown and many more. If you've been thinking about signing up for the service, but couldn't quite justify it among all your other streaming subscriptions, gear up, because there's a fantastic deal on HBO Max for new subscribers, and you can get it right now.

www.heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

HBO Max Offering Deep Discount On Subscription, Here's How To Get It

HBO Max is offering a deep discount on subscriptions and we have new details on how to get it. For those watching HBO through Amazon Prime Video Channels, September 15th is the last day for that option. But WarnerMedia is softening the blow for those HBO subscribers. You can go to HBOMax.com right now and receive a 50% discount on the ad-free monthly plan. That turns out to be about &7.49 per month for up to six months. But, if you want that deal, you're going to have to hurry because the promotion concludes on September 26th. If you use HBO Max's other distribution partners like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Roku, Vizio, LG, or Sony, then you can still access the deal there too. (Go to the partner portal in the app for longer instructions.) So, it's a no-brainer if you were watching all your favorites through Amazon Prime Video Channels.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

HBO Max Deal Lets You Subscribe For 50% Off

HBO Max is offering its best deal yet, giving new and returning subscribers the ability to sign up for HBO Max for only $7.50 per month. That's 50% off the normal $15/month price for the ad-free version of the subscription service. WarnerMedia is rolling out this deal after HBO content...
TV SERIES
Android Authority

You can watch unsung Wachowski classic Speed Racer on HBO Max

From the Vault: As the streaming space keeps growing, massive studio catalogues are becoming more and more available. These include lost and forgotten gems, so-bad-it’s-good duds, and just plain weird pieces of film history. And you probably won’t find them by waiting for streamers to put them in front of you. In From the Vault, Android Authority aims to rescue these titles from the algorithm graveyard and help you get more out of your streaming subscriptions.
TV SERIES
gizmostory.com

Final Space on HBO Max: All You Should Know Before Watching This Drama

Final Space is an American animated science fiction comedy-drama series created by Olan Rogers; Olan Rogers and David Sacks further developed the show. The series began back in the year 2018, and it instantly became a fan favorite. The voice acting cast was solid, and we can see entertainers such as Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, Olan Rogers, Tika Sumpter, Steven Yun, Ashly Burch, Coty Galloway, David Tennant, and many more.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Complex

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (September 2021)

Though Netflix and Hulu certainly give it a run for its money, Amazon Prime is no joke when it comes to the TV shows and movies you love. Amazon knows that few of us stick to just one genre, and that's why their selection of movies and TV shows is so great. The streaming platform is stacked with must-see comedy, drama, and horror films, so there's something for everyone. No matter your preferred genre—rom-com, thriller, sci-fi, action, Oscar-winning films—Amazon Prime has something for you.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Workshop#Game Of Thrones#Reviewed#Lg#Vizio#Ad#Studio Ghibli#Cartoon Network
MIX 108

Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2021

It’s officially September. Kids are back in school, the leaves are changing color, and every product at the grocery store comes in a pumpkin spice varietal. That means it is almost time for Halloween — and that means the streaming services are starting to lure horror fans with exclusive horror films and television shows.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

What’s Leaving Netflix — September 2021

Netflix has released a list of titles that will be leaving its service during September. This has become a monthly ritual in recent years as the ever-changing nature of media licensing means that shows can change hosts with little to no notice. However, what stands out about September’s list is how many big-hitters are leaving the service.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Elizabeth Olsen Has Had One Of The Top Movies On Netflix All Week

When WandaVision was at the height of its popularity earlier this year, some fans were shocked to discover that Elizabeth Olsen was in fact the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley, such is the way she has managed to forge her own career away from the spotlight that dogged her siblings as they grew up in the public eye.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Vampire Movie Is Finding New Life On Streaming

Remember the Dark Universe? It’s okay if you don’t, the ambitious and ultimately misguided attempt at a shared mythology based on Universal’s stable of classic monsters was gone in the blink of an eye, with Tom Cruise’s The Mummy turning out so poorly that even the studio admitted the entire idea was a failure.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 17

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Sept. 17 proves that everyone loves Denzel Washington, as his 2012 film Safe House leaps all the way into the No. 1 spot. Also new to the list is 2017's Birth of the Dragon, a dramatization of Bruce Lee's life. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Kate drops to No. 2, while Krysten Ritter's kids horror movie Nightbooks moves up to No. 3.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

HBO Max Sets Documentary Series About DC’s History & Legacy From Leslie Iwerks

HBO Max will highlight the influential legacy of comics powerhouse DC in a three-part documentary series from Oscar and Emmy-nominated director, producer and showrunner Leslie Iwerks and Greg Berlanti. Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, DC, Berlanti Productions and Iwerks & Co., the documentary series takes an unprecedented look at the enduring and influential legacy of DC, allowing fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company’s origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium. “DC has a rich legacy of over 80 years of iconic...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy