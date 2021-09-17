You can get 6 months of HBO Max for 50% off this week—here's what you should know

HBO Max is offering a deep discount on subscriptions and we have new details on how to get it. For those watching HBO through Amazon Prime Video Channels, September 15th is the last day for that option. But WarnerMedia is softening the blow for those HBO subscribers. You can go to HBOMax.com right now and receive a 50% discount on the ad-free monthly plan. That turns out to be about &7.49 per month for up to six months. But, if you want that deal, you're going to have to hurry because the promotion concludes on September 26th. If you use HBO Max's other distribution partners like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Roku, Vizio, LG, or Sony, then you can still access the deal there too. (Go to the partner portal in the app for longer instructions.) So, it's a no-brainer if you were watching all your favorites through Amazon Prime Video Channels.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO