CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Pfizer recalls ‘all lots’ of anti-smoking drug Chantix

By CBSDFW.com Staff
KWTX
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) — Pfizer is recalling all lots of its popular anti-smoking drug Chantix, because of possible high levels of a cancer-causing agent. After pausing distribution of the drug in June and recalling specific lots of the medicine, the company took the action on September 17 of expanding the recall nationwide to include all 0.5 mg and 1 mg doses. Pfizer has asked wholesalers and distributors to immediately stop the use and distribution of the tablets.

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Chicago

CDC Approves Pfizer Booster Shots For Seniors, Others At Increased Risk From COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) — Many people who have received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are now eligible for booster shots, after the CDC gave final approval to third doses for three groups: seniors 65 and over, nursing home residents, and adults with underlying medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus. CBS 2’s Tara Molina takes a closer look at exactly who is eligible for a Pfizer booster. Doctors we talked to said they’ve heard from patients interested in this third booster shot for weeks. Starting now, people who meet the qualifications, and already received their first two Pfizer shots, can get that...
CHICAGO, IL
WRAL

Moderna vs. Pfizer: Both Knockouts, but One Seems to Have the Edge

It was a constant refrain from federal health officials after the coronavirus vaccines were authorized: These shots are all equally effective. That has turned out not to be true. Roughly 221 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been dispensed thus far in the United States, compared with about 150...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#24 Weeks#Quit Smoking#Anti#N Nitroso Varenicline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
KRMG

CDC director overrules panel on Pfizer boosters for frontline workers

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed an independent advisory panel's recommendation for seniors and other medically vulnerable Americans to get a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, six months after their second dose. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, also partially overruled her agency's...
INDUSTRY
Mic

Studies suggest that Pfizer is no longer the cooler vaccine

After I got my Pfizer shot last spring, I showed my vaccine card with pride wherever I went: I felt like I had the Comme des Garçons of inoculations and everybody needed to know. For some time, people I knew on social media also propagated the belief that Pfizer was the Hot Person Vaccine, slightly more effective than the others and with no side effects. But recent studies have found that over time, it is actually Moderna’s vaccine that might better protect people from severe illness, according to the New York Times.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
arcamax.com

CDC panel backs Pfizer booster dose for people 65 and older

Americans ages 65 and older should get booster shots, a panel of experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a unanimous vote Thursday. People over 50 with weakened immune systems were also recommended for an extra dose of the vaccine, the panelists said. The Advisory Committee...
HEALTH
Inverse

If an approved drug is recalled, should no drug should be trusted?

Research suggests Chantix can be a doozy of a drug, albeit fairly effective, writes Katie MacBride in today’s lead story. The smoking cessation drug’s recall this week is being used by people opposed to vaccines — not just mandated vaccines, but the general idea of vaccines — to attack usage of the Covid-19 vaccine. It’s a story that mixes sciencer and politics.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Pfizer moves toward booster approval and vaccine for children

It's shaping up to be a big week for news on two eagerly awaited developments involving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: Booster shots and progress toward its first doses for children as young as five. The Food and Drug Administration is set to decide whether to accept its advisory committee's decision to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Inverse

Why anti-vaxxers are twisting the facts behind the Chantix recall

When the smoking cessation medication, Chantix, was trending on Twitter Monday, it quickly became apparent that it wasn’t just because the manufacturer had recalled it. Yes, the recall of the drug (generic name: varenicline) was making headlines, but many were using those headlines to make a different point: arguing that the recall reinforces the idea that you can’t trust the safety of medications. Specifically, some argued, the recall meant you can’t trust the Covid-19 vaccine.
CANCER
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
The Decatur Daily

Big gap between Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen for preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES — Amid persistent concerns that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines may be waning, a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that America's workhorse shot is significantly less effective at preventing severe cases of disease over the long term than many experts had realized.
INDUSTRY
27 First News

Cancer concerns lead to ‘precautionary’ recall of anti-smoking drug

(WTAJ) — A popular drug to curb smoking habits is being recalled over consumer safety concerns. Pfizer has announced a voluntary recall of all batches of Chantix 0.5 mg and 1 mg tablets due to the presence of an amount of nitrosamine above the Food and Drug Administration’s acceptable limit.
HEALTH
WPRI

Recall Roundup: Salad dressing, portable heaters, Chantix tablets

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several more products were recalled this week, including salad dressing sold at Aldi stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. The Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed dressing distributed between Aug. 20 and Sept. 10 may be contaminated with a microbial growth due to a processing issue, making it unsafe for consumption, according to the FDA.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy