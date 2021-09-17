Pfizer recalls ‘all lots’ of anti-smoking drug Chantix
NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) — Pfizer is recalling all lots of its popular anti-smoking drug Chantix, because of possible high levels of a cancer-causing agent. After pausing distribution of the drug in June and recalling specific lots of the medicine, the company took the action on September 17 of expanding the recall nationwide to include all 0.5 mg and 1 mg doses. Pfizer has asked wholesalers and distributors to immediately stop the use and distribution of the tablets.www.kwtx.com
