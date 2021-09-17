Big Data Analytics Market May Set New Growth Story | Hitachi Data Systems, Datasift, Marklogic Corporation, IBM Corporation

The rising venereal diseases in animals and growing awareness among humans about artificial insemination is driving the demand for the market. The Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination market is anticipated to reach USD 5.94 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Artificial Insemination Market (AI) is expected to see a rise in demand due to increased animal protein consumption and increased demand for high cattle productivity & milk yields. Market players are introducing artificial insemination to meet the ever-increasing demand to breed high-quality livestock and increase efficiency. Demand has increased over the years, owing to the growing prevalence of various animal diseases, such as zoonotic diseases, and the increasing adoption of animals that follow them.

