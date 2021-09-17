Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils Market Size, Revenue Share, Drivers, Trends Analysis, 2020-2026
The global Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils market is expected to reach USD 23.14 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pomegranate can act as a potential nutraceutical which can provide medical and health benefits, including prevention and treatment of a disease. Pomegranate contains agents like polyphenolic flavonoids, which deploy actions well conducive to good oral health; precisely in relation to gingivitis development. Pomegranate juice has the highest antioxidant potency composite index among beverages like Red wine, Blueberry juice, Acaii juice and Orange juice to name a few; and the antioxidant activity was at least 20% superior to any other beverages.www.houstonmirror.com
