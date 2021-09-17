Dairy Ingredients Market Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dairy Ingredients Market was valued at USD 52.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 80.1 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Dairy ingredients are derived from fluid milk in the form of cream, butter, condensed milk, dry milk, cheese, and whey products. The use of such constituents in formulated foods enhance consumer appeal, improves the nutritional value, and supplies functionality features. Modified ingredients, when designed to meet specific functional requirements of the food manufacturer, could supply not only the inherent benefits of the dairy raw materials but also improve economy and convenience. Introduction of these functionally designed, and industrially oriented, new ingredients into international trade would tend to reduce the economic pressures of overproduction in dairy production areas and be of benefit to the food industries in the non-dairying countries as well.