IoT Security Market Size, Share, Key Leaders, Industrial Growth 2021-2026

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to latest report by IMARC Group, titled "IoT Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global IoT security market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global IoT security market to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026.

houstonmirror.com

3D NAND Flash Memory Chip Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter's Analysis For 2020-2027

The 3D NAND Flash Memory Chip market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 124.65 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.75% during the projected timeline, from its valuation of USD 12.48 billion in 2019. The market growth is majorly driven by the increasing demand for solid state drives (SSDs) for augmenting the memory space in smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The augmented demand for high-performance computers for purposes such as monitoring, gaming, and programming, among others, is further propelling the growth of the 3D NAND flash memory chip market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Biometrics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The Global Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 99.63 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of facial recognition, fingerprint scans, iris recognition, and vein pattern recognition in smartphones & other IoT devices owing to its more accurate personal identification, reduced risks of security breaches, and huge overall growth of the IoT device industry.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market To Strike Growth Based On Advanced Technology (Reaching ~US$ 979 Million) From 2019 to 2029

The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market is bound to reach ~US$ 979 Million at a CAGR of 20% between 2019 to 2029. The modern-day situation says that the healthcare sector is witnessing an optimization and reposition of the business models to obtain enhanced patient outcomes. With real-time analytics known to improve patient care and the fact that consumers are shifting towards the preventive model of care, the healthcare vertical is likely to witness greater strides in the forecast period.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Sprocket Emerging Trends in Market by 2027 with top companies market shares

Reports and Data recently published the global Sprocket Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Sprocket's present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Sprocket includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
MARKETS
Global Quantum Computing Market to be Driven by Growing End Use Sectors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Quantum Computing Market assessing the market based on its segments like offering, application, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

UHT Milk Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Nestle, Lactalis Group, Amul, Sodiaal Group

UHT (Ultra-high temperature) milk is also called as ultra-pasteurized milk. Ultra-high temperature pasteurisation is food technology which liquid by heating it above 135 Â°C (275 Â°F). This temperature is essential to kill many bacterial endospores for 2 to 5 seconds. This pasteurisation process allows milk to be shelf stable. This milk can be stored without refrigeration for months without spoiling. Its Long-life is mainly due to high temperature heating and aseptic packaging. Increasing adoptions for longer shelf life milk products has impacted on the demand for UHT milk in positive manner. In addition, increasing demand for milk and rising milk production with technological advancements driving the market growth.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

North America Hand Sanitiser Market to be Driven by the Rising Awareness about Hygiene and Sanitation in the continent in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'North America Hand Sanitiser Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the north America hand sanitiser market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, formulation, distribution channel, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Coin Collecting Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Great Collections, Heritage Auctions, NumisBids

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Coin Collecting Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Coin Collecting Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Coin Collecting Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Retail POS Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Vend, ShopKeep, Verifone, Cegid

Retail POS software helps retailers in providing a user-friendly interface to offer a better retail experience. The software allows the retailer to manage the daily business operation with the utmost efficiency and effectiveness. It also provides accurate insight and analytics avoiding the paperwork and hence reducing human errors. It can be operated on mobile and desktop both with equal ease along with delivering the transaction updates and customer feedbacks and other notifications.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Real Estate Property Management Software Market Growth Scenario 2026 |Fiserv, IBM Tririga, Yardi Genesis2

Latest published market study on Worldwide Real Estate Property Management Software Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Real Estate Property Management Software space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are TenantCloud, Fiserv Inc., IBM Tririga, Yardi Genesis2, SHIFT Next Level Innovations, Corrigo, AMSI Property Management, Ensoware, MRI Software, LLC, iStaging, Bookalet, Accruent Inc., TOPS Software, GENKAN, RealPage, Inc., Oracle Corp, Yardi Systems, Inc., Argus Financial Software, Rosmiman Software & CoStar Group.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

School Furniture Market Seeking Excellent Growth | EDUMAX, Herman Miller, VS, HNI

Latest published market study on Global School Furniture Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the School Furniture space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are TRAYTON GROUP, Smith System, Steelcase, FLEETWOOD GROUP, EDUMAX, Herman Miller, VS, HNI Corporation, KI, Ballen Panels, Hertz Furniture & Knoll.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Automotive Camera Module Market by 2027: Global Analysis with Offerings, Analytics Type, Deployment Mode, Application & End-users

Reports and Data recently published the global Automotive Camera Module Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Automotive Camera Module's present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Automotive Camera Module includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Synthetic Jewelry Diamond Market May See a Big Move |D.NEA, Industrial Abrasives, ILJIN Diamond

Latest published market study on Global Synthetic Jewelry Diamond Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Synthetic Jewelry Diamond space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Novatek, AOTC, Element Six, HEYARU GROUP, Scio Diamond Technology Corporation, Washington Diamonds Corporation, Morgan Technical Ceramics Diamonex, Advanced Diamond Solutions, Sandvik AB, Applied Diamond Inc., D.NEA, Industrial Abrasives Limited, ILJIN Diamond, Centaurus Technologies, Inc., Tomei Diamond Co., Ltd., Crystallume, New Diamond Technology, LLC, Hebei Plasma Diamond, Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond, Pure Grown Diamonds, Henan Huanghe Whirlwind & Sumitomo Electric Industries.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Recyclable Cups Market Swot Analysis by key players JAMES CROPPER PLC, Genpak, Huhtamaki Oyj, WinCup

Latest published market study on Global Recyclable Cups Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Recyclable Cups space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Paper Cup Company, BioPak, Berry Plastics Corporation, Eco-Products, JAMES CROPPER PLC, Genpak, Huhtamaki Oyj, WinCup & FrugalPac Limited.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The Global Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Isononanoic Acid Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Isononanoic Acid Market is projected to reach USD 350.9 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of usage of Isononanoic Acid in fragrance & flavor intensifying applications, and extensive growth of the overall cosmetic & personal care industries, and proliferating usage of food-flavoring agents. Huge demand for the personal care industries specializing the fragrance & skin care products, and a sudden enormous lift in the growth of the personal care & food-flavoring products, have substantially propelled the overall Isononanoic Acid market growth and expected to add to the market share predominantly in the forthcoming years.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Airfreight Forwarding Market Is Thriving Worldwide | NIPPON EXPRESS, DACHSER, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Latest published market study on Global Airfreight Forwarding Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Airfreight Forwarding space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are C.H. Robinson, Expeditors, Sinotrans, Dimerco, DB Schenker, NIPPON EXPRESS, DACHSER, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, DSV, CJ Korea Express, GEODIS, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Deutsche Post DHL Group, CEVA Logistics & Kuehne + Nagel.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Turmeric Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Dr. Schar, General Mills, The Hain Celestial Group

Latest published market study on Global Turmeric Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Turmeric space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Unilever, Dr. Schar, General Mills, The Hain Celestial Group, Nestle, Everest Spices, Givaudan, Gandhi Spices, 2 Sisters Food Group, ConAgra, ITC Spices & Kraft Heinz.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2028

The global Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Polyaspartic Coatings Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2028

The global Polyaspartic Coatings market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Polyaspartic Coatings market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
BUSINESS

