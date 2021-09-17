CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Holey Moley, Coroner, Big Brother, MasterChef

tvseriesfinale.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, September 16, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren, The Hustler, Coroner, The Outpost, and Big Brother. Reruns: MasterChef, Call Me Kat, Holey Moley, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Bull. Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts,...

tvseriesfinale.com

tvseriesfinale.com

Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Four? Has the CBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, and Anthony Okungbowa. As the story begins, Bob (Gardell) is the owner of a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.
tvseriesfinale.com

A Million Little Things: Season Five? Has the ABC Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, Floriana Lima, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield with Stephanie Szostak recurring. Set in Boston, this series revolves around a tight-knit group of friends who are each feeling stuck in different aspects of their lives. Their worlds are rocked when one of them unexpectedly takes his own life and this horrific event serves as a wake-up call to the others. In season four, the group comes together once again in aspirational and uplifting ways as they help each other through life’s unpredictable curveballs. Friendship isn’t a big thing — it’s a million little things.
Cleveland.com

‘The Morning Show’s’ return and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ series finale top this week’s TV picks

DON’T MISS: “The Morning Show” — Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell return in the addictive drama series about a highly troubled morning news show. The second season picks up after the explosive events of the Season 1 finale, in which anchors Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon) went live on the air to expose the rampant sexual misconduct at their UBA network. Now, the “Morning Show” team is emerging from the wreckage and dealing with the fallout. Newcomers to the series include Julianna Margulies, Greta Lee, Holland Taylor and Hasan Minhaj. (Friday, Apple TV+).
Helen Mirren
NPR

As 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Winds Down, It's Time To Assess Its Complicated Legacy

This week, the NBC police comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine will end its eight-season run. Starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher, among many other gifted comic actors, the show has enjoyed a devoted following and strong reviews. It's also survived shaky ratings and a change in networks, and its last season is airing against a backdrop of more intense conversations around real-life police violence that can't be laughed off or swept aside.
Deadline

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Series Finale: Cast To Say Goodbye On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will say goodbye after the NBC comedy wraps on Thursday night with an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The one-hour series finale titled, “The Last Day,” airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT followed by the Late Night appearance early Friday morning at 12:35 a.m. It is as yet unknown which members of the cast will be in attendance. Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a comedy police procedural created by Dan Goor and Michael Shur, ran eight seasons beginning in 2013. It follows Andy Samberg’s Detective Peralta, who polices the NYPD’s 99th Precinct with his colleagues and their stoically ever-professional Capt. Raymond Holt (Andre...
TVOvermind

The Top Five Brooklyn Nine-Nine Episodes Of Season Three

After eight seasons, Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be saying goodbye with their final season that’s currently airing. For the past eight years, Jake Peralta, Ray Holt, Terry Jeffords, Rosa Diaz, Amy Santiago, Charles Boyle, Hitchcock, and Scully have made us laugh, dance, sing, cry, and laugh again throughout each tremendous season. To celebrate this amazing show, we’ll count the five best episodes of seasons one through seven. Let’s not waste any more time and check out the top five episodes of season three.
WOOD

Coming up on the season finales of The Ultimate Surfer, Holey Moley and The Hustler

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- They say, “all good things come to an end” and this couldn’t be truer for a plethora of ABC’s hit series. Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 21, a few shows like Holey Moley, The Hustler and The Ultimate Surfer are concluding for the season. Here’s a look at their individual finale dates, times and episode previews.
tvseriesfinale.com

Press Your Luck, America’s Got Talent, Riverdale, MasterChef, Big Brother

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Press Your Luck, The $100,000 Pyramid, MasterChef, America’s Got Talent, Family Game Fight!, Big Brother, House Calls with Dr. Phil, and Riverdale. Specials: Amanda Gorman: Brave Enough. Reruns: Whose Line Is It Anyway?. Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please...
Marconews.com

Recap: 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' has one final heist in sweet series finale

Spoiler alert! The following contains details from the series finale of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine, "The Last Day." Was there anyway to end "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" to say goodbye but with a heist?. The series finale of the long-running Fox and later NBC police station sitcom stayed true to the original spirit of...
Primetimer

Brooklyn Nine-Nine pulls off a satisfying series finale

"Sitcom finales appropriately indulge in nostalgia," says Vikram Murthi of the beloved Fox/NBC police comedy's eighth and final season finale. "They’re the last chance for viewers to hang out with beloved characters they’ve been watching for years. It’s as much an opportunity for them to say goodbye to each other as it is to say goodbye to the audience. Naturally, it’s an emotional affair, and any plot mostly exists to service fond farewells. However, the best finales tend to illustrate that life inevitably goes on. Things change, people move on, but everyone keeps plugging away. The only difference is that we no longer get to check in on their progress. 'The Last Day' is far from Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s finest hour, but it deserves credit for checking off every series finale box while telling a fun story without going overboard on saccharine material. It runs through the series’ greatest hits while reuniting the original core ensemble and bringing back numerous guest stars without any of it feeling too labored. It also succeeds in being pretty funny and decently affecting, which is tough for any sitcom running out its eighth year. Most importantly, though, it delivers on expectations while having a sense of humor about those expectations. It’s the equivalent of someone dutifully following through on tradition as they smirk about the silliness of the tradition itself." Murthi adds: "It’s admirable how much 'The Last Day' is about the folly of creating a perfect goodbye, which can easily be extended to the folly of creating a perfect series finale. Along with being inherently sad, goodbyes are often messy and never as satisfying as you expect them to be."
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episodes 9 and 10: The Last Day, Part 1 / The Last Day, Part 2

Here come the waterworks. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine series finale is upon us. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episodes 9 and 10, “The Last Day, Part 1” and “The Last Day, Part 2,” reflect on the squad’s eight years of sitcom service with a thoughtful trip down memory lane that will have the precinct on their feet and exploring the city together.
tvinsider.com

6 ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Finale Moments That Were a Love Letter to Fans

“Nine-Nine!” It’s officially the end of an era, as fan-favorite sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine came to an end with an epic finale on September 16. After eight hilarious and hijinks-filled seasons on FOX and NBC, fans will have to bid farewell to the 99th precinct of the NYPD. In true finale...
digitalspy.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars to reunite for final ever episode

The cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers shortly after the final episode airs on NBC on Thursday (September 16). The eighth and final season will end with a two-episode finale named 'The Last Day', airing on NBC at 8pm ET, and the cast will appear on the talk show at 12.35am on Friday (September 17) morning to chat about their journey on the show and say goodbye, Deadline has confirmed.
piolog.com

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” finale takes aim at social issues

Instantly beloved by fans and critics alike when it premiered in 2013, NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has finally come to an end after an eight-season run. The airing of the double-episode finale on Sept. 16 marks the end of the Halloween heists and Boyle family reunions. Built around Andy Samberg’s character,...
Tell-Tale TV

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Series Finale Review: The Last Day, Part 1 / The Last Day, Part 2 (Season 8 Episodes 9 and 10)

Workplace sitcoms may be fleeting but the Brooklyn Nine-Nine heist is forever. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episodes 9 and 10, “The Last Day, Part 1 / The Last Day, Part 2,” sees the squad ditch the traditional goodbyes for a one-hour heisting extravaganza. It’s the kind of fan-service series finale that proves we were never worthy of this loveable show.
swarthmorephoenix.com

Putting the Dog Down: Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Final Season Should Not Have Been Made

When I saw that the eighth and final season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” had begun airing, I was shocked that no one was talking about it. Though it had previously been one of the most popular sitcoms on air, having become famous for its diverse star-studded cast and non-offensive humor, I hadn’t heard anything about the final season until two weeks after it started airing. At the same time, I wasn’t surprised given how public opinion about police has rightfully undergone a massive negative shift since the beginning of the George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests in May 2020. When B99’s final season began airing without any fanfare, what we all already knew had become official: the show was going out not with a bang, but with a peep.
fangirlish.com

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Series Finale is Perfection from Start to End and Here’s Why

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is over and honestly…we’re sad but not totally devastated. We know, sounds crazy? But trust us and let us explain. Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been our companion for 8 seasons. We’ve watched Jake, Amy, Holt, Rosa, Boyle, Terry, and the rest of the gang transform from our friends on TV to our family that lifts us up when the world gets a little too much, as it continues to do in 2021. But the fact that we lived this, breathed this, and fell in love with these characters and actors is time well spent that we’re holding onto. Because sure, the show’s over, but the way that it changed us will always be with us.
