Edinburg, VA

Mayor, town excited for 40th Edinburg Ole Time Festival

Northern Virginia Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdinburg Mayor Dan Harshman has been a part of many Edinburg Ole Time Festivals and he's just as excited for this weekend's festival as in previous years. "This is the 40th one and I've been involved with at least 30 of them in my position, and its always a good weekend," Harshman said in a phone interview Friday afternoon. "The committee works really hard on it, and every year they somehow seem to make it just a little better than the previous one."

