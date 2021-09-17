CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runaway Bay, TX

Runaway Bay Mini Golf

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunaway Bay is a 36-hole miniature golf course located at Tupelo Bay Golf Center in Murrells Inlet. The family-friendly mini golf course features a Jamaican theme with two separate layouts for hours of fun! Check out Cockpit Country for a flatter course that still offers tons of fun like caves, waterfalls, and lighthouses along the way, or test your skills at Dunns River Falls. Dunns River Falls begins under a waterfall and winds through a mountain as players make their way along the raging river.

