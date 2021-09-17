CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onion Powder Market in India 2021-26, Size, Price, Demand and Forecast

 9 days ago

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, "Indian Onion Powder Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the Indian onion powder market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 and IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026. Onion powder is...

Related
houstonmirror.com

North America Hand Sanitiser Market to be Driven by the Rising Awareness about Hygiene and Sanitation in the continent in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'North America Hand Sanitiser Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the north America hand sanitiser market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, formulation, distribution channel, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
houstonmirror.com

Sprocket Emerging Trends in Market by 2027 with top companies market shares

Reports and Data recently published the global Sprocket Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Sprocket's present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Sprocket includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
houstonmirror.com

Facial Erythema Therapeutics Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The Global Facial Erythema Therapeutics Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Facial Erythema Therapeutics market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
houstonmirror.com

Biometrics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The Global Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 99.63 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of facial recognition, fingerprint scans, iris recognition, and vein pattern recognition in smartphones & other IoT devices owing to its more accurate personal identification, reduced risks of security breaches, and huge overall growth of the IoT device industry.
houstonmirror.com

Global Quantum Computing Market to be Driven by Growing End Use Sectors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Quantum Computing Market assessing the market based on its segments like offering, application, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
houstonmirror.com

Action Camera Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2028

The global action camera market size is expected to reach USD 4372.7 Million In 2028 and register a steady CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors such as rapid advancements in the consumer electronics sector, rising demand for smart devices and gadgets of compact size, easy portability and versatility, rising disposable income, and increasing popularity of action cameras across the globe are driving global market revenue growth.
houstonmirror.com

Functional Food Ingredients Market Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Functional Food Ingredients Market was valued at USD 68.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 113.01 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Functional foods offer enhanced benefits beyond their fundamental nutritional value. They encompass an extensive range of products. Some products are generated around a ingredient, for example, foods containing probiotics, prebiotics, or plant stanols and sterols. Other foodstuffs or drinks can be fortified with a nutrient that would not usually be present to any great extent (for instance, folic acid fortified bread or breakfast cereals).
houstonmirror.com

Digital Pathology Market worth $1,054 million by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Digital Pathology Market by Product (Artificial Intelligence, Scanner, Software, Storage), Type (Human, Veterinary), Application (Teleconsultation, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery), End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Digital Pathology Market is projected to reach USD 1,054 million by 2025 from USD 553 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
houstonmirror.com

Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market Companies, Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2020-2027

The recently published global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Market research by Reports and Data is a comprehensive assessment of the industry with regards to top companies in the market, regional bifurcation, segments, sub-segments, market share, market size, price trends, and production & consumption patterns. The report discusses in detail the key factors that may act as drivers and restraints for the industry growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Polyaspartic Coatings Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2028

The global Polyaspartic Coatings market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Polyaspartic Coatings market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Isononanoic Acid Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Isononanoic Acid Market is projected to reach USD 350.9 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of usage of Isononanoic Acid in fragrance & flavor intensifying applications, and extensive growth of the overall cosmetic & personal care industries, and proliferating usage of food-flavoring agents. Huge demand for the personal care industries specializing the fragrance & skin care products, and a sudden enormous lift in the growth of the personal care & food-flavoring products, have substantially propelled the overall Isononanoic Acid market growth and expected to add to the market share predominantly in the forthcoming years.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Technical Textile Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2028

The global Technical Textile market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. The report offers a panoramic view of the Technical Textile market on a global and regional scale along with key statistical data organized in tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representation. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research with the data further verified and validated from industry experts, research analysts, professionals, and stakeholders. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Cosmetic Packaging Market Report 2021-26: Trends, Size, Demand, Leading Companies, Competitive Outlook and Future Growth

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Cosmetic Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global cosmetic packaging market reached a value of US$ 26 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Nickel Market 2021-26: Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Nickel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global nickel market size reached US$ 12.8 Billion in 2020. Nickel (Ni) is a durable, lustrous, and silvery-white chemical element extracted from nickel sulfide and garnierite mines. It has high electro-magnetic and malleable properties that help in the production of non-ferrous alloys and stainless steel. Nickel and its derivatives are widely used in the disposal and water purification process as they offer water-resistance and require low maintenance. At present, they are widely being utilized across the globe on account of their high electrical and thermal conductivity.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Nonfat Milk Powder Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2027

The Global Nonfat Milk Powder Market is forecast to reach USD 12.88 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nonfat milk powder or nonfat dry milk (NDM) is quite similar to skimmed milk powder (SMP) that contains a lower calorie and extremely lower fat (approximately 1.5% or less by weight). The continuous expansion of the healthy confectioneries and bakery items & many dairy-based products and high demand for low-fat or low-caloric powder milks are expected to drive the growth of the nonfat milk market.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Pan Masala Market in India Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Pan Masala Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the Pan Masala Market in India reached a value of INR 45,585 Crore in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the pan masala market in India to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
MARKETS

