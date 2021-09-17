CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taylorville, IL

COVID a 'contributing factor' in Taylorville teen's death, coroner says

By HERALD, REVIEW
starvedrock.media
 8 days ago

TAYLORVILLE — A Taylorville High School student died “due to natural causes with COVID-19 being a contributing factor," the Christian County coroner said Friday. Alexia Garrison, 17, had been quarantined for COVID-19 and returned to school after the quarantine period had passed. She was taken to Taylorville Memorial Hospital after being nonresponsive at her house just before midnight Wednesday, the coroner's office said in a statement.

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday, sending several cars toppling over, authorities said. Eight cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailed just before 4 p.m. local...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taylorville, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
Taylorville, IL
Health
Christian County, IL
Health
County
Christian County, IL
City
Taylorville, IL
Christian County, IL
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

Merkel’s bloc eyes worst result since 1949 but hopes to lead

BERLIN (AP) — Armin Laschet, the candidate of outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, says his party will do “everything we can” to form a new government, despite facing what is expected to be its worst result in post-World War II Germany. Germany’s center-left Social Democrats were locked...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Coroner#Mcclure Funeral Home
CNN

Germany election and Angela Merkel news

Center-left SPD party narrowly ahead, exit poll suggests. The left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) is narrowly ahead in exit polls published after voting ended in Germany’s federal election, a Forschungsgruppe Wahlen exit poll for CNN affiliate n-tv suggests, but the final result of the closely fought contest remains uncertain. 1...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy