Oklahoma State

Stay Overnight In The Historic Bluebird Inn In Oklahoma For A Cozy Getaway

 8 days ago

Experience the heart of Elk City, just off Route 66 at the Bluebird Inn – a 3 bedroom small town inn located in downtown. This charming place offers a cozy getaway with a hometown feel, perfect for a girl’s trip, a romantic weekend away, or travelers passing through town looking for a unique alternative to your standard hotel room.

The Bluebird Inn opened in April 2021 in downtown Elk City and is open 7 nights a week to guests for overnight accommodations. Just look for the blue door on Broadway Avenue and you'll know you've arrived. It's the only lodging option in downtown Elk City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nP9zl_0bzfb9wz00
bluebirdinnelkcity/Facebook

The place is small with only three guest rooms but so cozy and charming. The entryway is beautifully decorated and offers couches and chairs for seating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRlmk_0bzfb9wz00
Bluebird Inn/Google Photos

It's located in a historic building from the early 1900s but has been fully restored and tastefully decorated with a neutral color palette and pops of blue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6dFM_0bzfb9wz00
bluebirdinnelkcity/Facebook

All three rooms have king-sized beds that sleep two guests. Each one feels like home and offers all the modern conveniences you would want.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G7ay4_0bzfb9wz00
Bluebird Inn/Google Photos

Sleep in luxury under 8 layers of dreamy, temperature-regulating 100% Muslin oversized cotton bedding. Now, if that doesn't sound inviting, I don't know what does.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FFJ6U_0bzfb9wz00
bluebirdinnelkcity.com

Each room has its own private bathroom with a shower, towels, and hairdryer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEMSr_0bzfb9wz00
Bluebird Inn/Google Photos

Just a few steps away are delicious restaurants and boutique shopping spots. It's also just down the street from the National Route 66 Museum which is a fun tourist attraction to visit while in town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XO9zX_0bzfb9wz00
bluebirdinnelkcity/Facebook

Click here to learn more about The Bluebird Inn or to book a room.

If you’re interested in taking a Route 66 road trip, check out these 12 must-visit attractions along the Mother Road.

Only In Oklahoma is for people who LOVE the Sooner State.

