Experience the heart of Elk City, just off Route 66 at the Bluebird Inn – a 3 bedroom small town inn located in downtown. This charming place offers a cozy getaway with a hometown feel, perfect for a girl’s trip, a romantic weekend away, or travelers passing through town looking for a unique alternative to your standard hotel room.

The Bluebird Inn opened in April 2021 in downtown Elk City and is open 7 nights a week to guests for overnight accommodations. Just look for the blue door on Broadway Avenue and you'll know you've arrived. It's the only lodging option in downtown Elk City.

The place is small with only three guest rooms but so cozy and charming. The entryway is beautifully decorated and offers couches and chairs for seating.

It's located in a historic building from the early 1900s but has been fully restored and tastefully decorated with a neutral color palette and pops of blue.

All three rooms have king-sized beds that sleep two guests. Each one feels like home and offers all the modern conveniences you would want.

Sleep in luxury under 8 layers of dreamy, temperature-regulating 100% Muslin oversized cotton bedding. Now, if that doesn't sound inviting, I don't know what does.

Each room has its own private bathroom with a shower, towels, and hairdryer.

Just a few steps away are delicious restaurants and boutique shopping spots. It's also just down the street from the National Route 66 Museum which is a fun tourist attraction to visit while in town.

Click here to learn more about The Bluebird Inn or to book a room.

If you’re interested in taking a Route 66 road trip, check out these 12 must-visit attractions along the Mother Road.

The post Stay Overnight In The Historic Bluebird Inn In Oklahoma For A Cozy Getaway appeared first on Only In Your State .