Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Below-Average Temperatures This Winter In Oklahoma

It’s hard to believe we are already talking about winter weather with this summer heat still lingering around in Oklahoma. But, before we know it we will be pulling out the winter coats and it looks like you’re going to want to get all the winter gear out for the 2021-2022 season. The Farmer’s Almanac released their winter weather outlook and Oklahoma is predicted to have below-average temps. I know, I know, that’s not what you want to hear after the harsh winter we just endured.

Keep scrolling to learn more about this winter weather prediction.

Every year, the Farmer's Almanac releases their extended winter forecast and it's usually very, very accurate.

Oklahoma falls within the "Chilled to the bone, near-normal precipitation" area, so get ready to bundle up.

If you're like me, this is how I'm taking the news right about now. It would be nice to have a mild winter after the harsh winter we just went through.

At least we are expected to have normal precipitation so the snow shouldn't be too bad.

However, we do live in a bipolar state that can change its weather pattern in the blink of an eye, so don't be too sure that we won't get hit with a massive snowstorm.

Just be sure to pull out all the winter weather gear you own and have it easily accessible. It's always best to be prepared for the worst.

And, if we do get more precipitation than expected, at least you'll have the snow gear ready to go out sledding.

How do you feel about this prediction? If you would like to read the Farmer’s Almanac extended forecast article, click here .

