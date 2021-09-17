CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Israeli Grandfather Says He Saved, Not Kidnapped, Grandson in Italy

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (Reuters) - The grandfather of a six-year-old boy who is the only survivor of an Italian cable car disaster said he was looking out for his grandson's wellbeing by bringing him to Israel against the will of the boy's family in Italy. Eitan Biran's parents, younger brother and 11...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Israel may return 'kidnapped' cable car crash survivor to relatives in Italy

The six-year-old Israeli boy at the centre of a custody row after his parents died in a cable car crash should be returned to his legal guardian in Italy, the Israeli government has reportedly concluded. Eitan Biran was taken from Italy to Israel by his grandfather following the May tragedy...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Israeli police question suspect over alleged kidnapping from Italy of boy, 6, at the centre of custody battle after being orphaned in Italian cable car disaster

Israeli police on Tuesday said they had questioned a suspect over the alleged abduction of a boy who was the sole survivor of a deadly cable car crash in Italy. Fourteen people, including Eitan Biran's Israeli parents, younger brother and great-grandparents, were killed in the accident in Italy's northwestern Piedmont region in May.
WORLD
The Independent

Family of only survivor of Italian cable car disaster petition Israeli-court over suspected kidnapping

The Italian family of a six-year-old boy – the only survivor of a cable car crash – has petitioned an Israeli court after the child was taken to Israel by his grandfather in a suspected kidnapping.Eitan Biran was the only survivor of the cable car crash in Piedmont that killed 14 people in May, including his parents, his two-year-old brother, and two of his great-grandparents.Following the tragedy, and a lengthy recovery in hospital, an Italian youth court ruled that Eitan could live with his paternal aunt, Aya Biran, near Pavia, in northern Italy.Ms Biran said that on Saturday, Shmuel Peleg,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Northern Italy#Israeli#Reuters#Italian#Channel 12#Kia
US News and World Report

Man Suspected of Kidnapping Boy From Italy Questioned in Israel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli police questioned a suspect on Tuesday over the alleged kidnapping of a six-year-old boy who was the only survivor of an Italian cable car disaster and is now at the centre of a custody battle. Eitan Biran's parents, younger brother and 11 other people all died when...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Boy, six, who was the sole survivor of Italy cable car disaster will remain in Israel during bitter custody dispute after his grandfather flew him to the country sparking a kidnap probe

The six-year-old survivor of a cable car crash that killed 14 people including his parents and brother is set to remain in Israel during a bitter custody battle over him. Eitan Biran miraculously survived the accident in the northern Italian region of Piedmont on May 23. After he was discharged...
WORLD
La Crosse Tribune

Reports of ‘child brides’ at Fort McCoy raise concerns

U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men. While child marriage is not uncommon in Afghanistan, the U.S. has strict policies against human trafficking that include prosecutions for offenders and sanctions for countries that don’t crack down on it.
FORT MCCOY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Switzerland
mix929.com

‘We are not criminals’: migrants protest in southern Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) – Hundreds of migrants stuck in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas on Wednesday protested against the country’s immigration policies that have frustrated their efforts to travel to the United States. Many of the Central and Latin American migrants, including a large Haitian contingent, have been stuck...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Egypt says Israeli prime minister to visit, hold talks

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is to visit Egypt on Monday for talks with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt's office of the presidency said. There was no immediate confirmation of the meeting from the Israeli government. It would be the first official visit by an Israeli premier since 2010, when then-President Hosni Mubarak hosted a summit with Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Less than a year later, Egypt was rocked by a popular uprising that toppled Mubarak. Bennett and the Egyptian president are expected to discuss bilateral relations, efforts aimed at reviving the peace process as well as other regional and international developments, said a statement issued by el-Sissi’s office.Over nearly a decade, Israeli officials have held covert meetings with their Arab counterparts, some of which were only announced after the fact. Egypt in 1979 became the first Arab country to reach a peace agreement with Israel.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Israeli minister says Iran giving militias drone training near Isfahan

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Israel's defence minister accused Iran on Sunday of providing foreign militias with drone training at an airbase near the city of Isfahan, a month after Tehran came under global scrutiny over a suspected drone attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off Oman. Israel has combined...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Rescuers save puppy kidnapped by monkey for three days

Rescuers in Malaysia retrieved a puppy that was kidnapped by a monkey for three days. A picture was posted on Facebook of the monkey holding the puppy while standing atop utility lines on Sept. 15. Another image showed the monkey holding the dog three days later, with the white and black puppy apparently unharmed by his captor, according to a report .
ANIMALS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

Turkey Resists Pressure to Take Afghan Refugees, Calls for Global Response

ISTANBUL - Turkey is calling for collective international action to deal with the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The call comes as Turkey, already hosting the largest number of refugees globally, warns it cannot take any more. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, addressing a high-level United Nations meeting on Afghanistan Monday,...
WORLD
FingerLakes1

Italy

Two unrelated arrests occurred in Yates County last week. On Thursday morning Roger Slater, of Penn Yan, was arrested and charged with harassment. Slater subjected a Town of Italy resident to unwanted contact. On Saturday night a woman was arrested following a ... MORE. Victim identified in fatal house fire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
worldatlas.com

The 9 Most Important Cities Of The Roman Empire

The Roman Empire was an emperor run period of Ancient Rome which included strongholds and territories across Western Asia, Northern Africa, and various regions of Europe, especially around the Mediterranean Sea. The empire was ruled by force, and is famed for having the strongest army in the world, at the time.
EUROPE
The Independent

Man jailed for suffocating ex-girlfriend to death in suitcase he abandoned by roadside

A man who tied up his ex-girlfriend inside a suitcase and left her to suffocate to death by the side of a road in Connecticut has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.Javier Da Silva Rojas, 26, from Queens, New York, pled guilty last year to one count of kidnapping resulting in death for his savage attack on 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, a book shop worker and aspiring tattoo artist.At a sentencing hearing in White Plains on Thursday, Ms Reyes’ mother Norma Sanchez called Da Silva a “selfish, greedy and soulless person” who “deserve[s] nothing but pain and rejection”.Da Silva...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Yemen Houthi rebels execute 9 over senior official's killing

SANAA, Yemen — (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels executed on Saturday nine people they said were involved in the killing of a senior rebel official in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition more than three years ago. The execution took place by firing squad and was held in public, early...
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy