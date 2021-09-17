DOE Invests $1 Million in Artificial Intelligence Research for Privacy-Sensitive Datasets
WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 17, 2021 — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $1 million for a one-year collaborative research project to develop artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms for biomedical, personal healthcare, or other privacy-sensitive datasets. This funding is in response to congressional direction for DOE to expand its successful collaborative research efforts with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the areas of data and computation. Privacy-preserving AI research is a topic of mutual interest to DOE and NIH and joint research will encourage their respective research communities to work more closely on common scientific challenges.www.hpcwire.com
Comments / 0