CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

DOE Invests $1 Million in Artificial Intelligence Research for Privacy-Sensitive Datasets

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 9 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 17, 2021 — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $1 million for a one-year collaborative research project to develop artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms for biomedical, personal healthcare, or other privacy-sensitive datasets. This funding is in response to congressional direction for DOE to expand its successful collaborative research efforts with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the areas of data and computation. Privacy-preserving AI research is a topic of mutual interest to DOE and NIH and joint research will encourage their respective research communities to work more closely on common scientific challenges.

www.hpcwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Unlocking the power of data with artificial intelligence

Data is the lifeblood of business – it drives innovation and enhances competitiveness. However, its importance was brought to the fore by the pandemic as lockdowns and social distancing drove digital transformation like never before. About the author. Andrew Brown, General Manager, Technology Group, IBM United Kingdom & Ireland. Forward-thinking...
TECHNOLOGY
securitymagazine.com

Artificial intelligence’s role in the pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the U.S., many states tried to control the spread of the virus by issuing mask mandates, lockdown restrictions and encouraging work from home for industries who could manage it. However, essential workers in healthcare, food production, transportation, manufacturing and logistics had to continue operating for society to function.
PUBLIC HEALTH
virginia.edu

A Closer Look at Artificial Intelligence-Inspired Policing Technologies

Artificial intelligence-inspired policing technology and techniques like facial recognition software and digital surveillance continue to find traction and champions among law enforcement agencies, but at what cost to the public?. Some cities like Wilmington, North Carolina, have even adopted AI-driven policing, where technology like ShotSpotter identifies gunshots and their locations....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
apppicker.com

How Artificial Intelligence Impacts Business

In the digital age of today, every business relies on technology in one form or another. While many take it for granted, entrepreneurial ventures depend on it more than people realize. Artificial intelligence or AI is one example of tech that many organizations have begun adopting due to its ability to drive down operational expenses, enhance efficiency, elevate the experience of consumers, and generate more revenue. In this piece, we’ll discuss how AI continues to change the way enterprises operate and its impact on business as a whole.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ambcrypto.com

Studyum: Artificial intelligence and machine learning powered by blockchain

The flow of technological progress never ends, it always finds new problems to be solved. This is the process that the famous philosopher Joseph Schumpeter described as “creative destruction”: innovation continuously makes older solutions obsolete and creates more situations to innovate upon. What does this mean for the tech industry?
COMPUTERS
brown.edu

New report assesses progress and risks of artificial intelligence

A report by a panel of experts chaired by a Brown professor concludes that AI has made a major leap from the lab to people’s lives in recent years, which increases the urgency to understand its potential negative effects. PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — Artificial intelligence has reached a critical...
ENGINEERING
case.edu

Researchers use artificial intelligence to predict which COVID-19 patients will need a ventilator to breathe

Case Western Reserve University lab reports 84% accuracy in predicting from initial chest scan which patients will need breathing help; planning website for UH, Cleveland VA physicians to upload scans. Researchers at Case Western Reserve University have developed an online tool to help medical staff quickly determine which COVID-19 patients...
CLEVELAND, OH
American Progress

Future of Testing in Education: Artificial Intelligence

This series is about the future of testing in America’s schools. Part one of the series presents a theory of action that assessments should play in schools. Part two—this issue brief—reviews advancements in technology, with a focus on artificial intelligence that can powerfully drive learning in real time. And the third part looks at assessment designs that can improve large-scale standardized tests.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doe#Biomedical Research#Nih#Ai#The University Of Chicago#The Broad Institute#Doe Office Of Science#Doe Lab Announcement#Ascr
healthitanalytics.com

Microscopy, Artificial Intelligence Aids Detection of COVID-19

As the pandemic continues to impact the world, screening methods need to remain agile and sophisticated. The research team’s first step was to identify an opportunity to innovate. While many technologies existed for COVID-19 testing, none of them used a label-free optical approach. The minuscule size of a single particle...
SCIENCE
makeuseof.com

How Artificial Intelligence Is Changing Cybersecurity

When it comes to technology, artificial intelligence (AI) is a hot topic. As more designers and programmers integrate AI into their online platforms, it's clear that AIs are more than just science fiction. In fact, using artificial intelligence is well on its way to becoming a standard practice. One of...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Artificial Intelligence in Finance: Opportunities and Challenges

Artificial intelligence (AI) is not a new kid on the block anymore and the field is developing at a constantly increasing pace. Pretty much every day there is some kind of new development, be it a research paper announcing a new or improved machine learning algorithm, a new library for one of the most popular programming languages (Python/R/Julia), etc.
SOFTWARE
foodlogistics.com

Vision-Guided Robotics and Artificial Intelligence

The automation industry is experiencing an explosion of growth and technology capability. To explain this complex technology, terms such as artificial intelligence (AI) are used to convey the idea that solutions are more capable and advanced than ever before. Types of vision systems used in warehousing and distribution environments. There...
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
foodlogistics.com

Warehouse Artificial Intelligence Not Meeting High Expectations

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a warehouse game changer, but organizations are struggling to use it optimally, according to market study insights released from Lucas Systems. The study reveals executives are optimistic about AI, but 99% of organizations say they face challenges to use AI more effectively. “These findings are consistent...
SOFTWARE
bakingbusiness.com

Artificial intelligence provides next-level production efficiencies

Industrial bakeries have the opportunity to collect plenty of data about their finished products and the manufacturing process. PLCs on every piece of equipment as well as sensors throughout the production line pick up and store thousands of data points. However, without analysis that data doesn’t serve much of a purpose. Without a human employee looking at trends or evaluating the meaning of that data, it doesn’t really help a bakery that much. But even humans have their limitations.
TECHNOLOGY
New Haven Register

Watch Out for These 5 Artificial Intelligence Problems in HR

Artificial intelligence (AI) might be the way of the future in tech, gaming and smart-device industries. When applied effectively, AI can save on human employment costs and, in some cases, can accomplish tasks even better than humans can. It would make sense for other industries to try to capitalize on...
SOFTWARE
HPCwire

Analytical Biosciences Recognized by IDC for First Big Memory Computing Environment for Genomics Research

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2021 – Analytical Biosciences today announced it has been named a finalist in the inaugural IDC Future Enterprise Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure North America Awards in the Cloud-Centric Computing category. The new awards were designed to highlight companies that demonstrate innovation and excellence in using cloud-centric computing to enable digital infrastructure resiliency, ensure consistent and ubiquitous workload placement and cost optimization across hybrid or multiple clouds, and take full advantage of autonomous operations.
SOFTWARE
automationworld.com

Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Remote Access

IBM announced a new collaboration with engineering consultancy firm Black and Veatch to combine IBM’s Maximo Application Suite of software products with Black and Veatch’s experience in the field of real-time data analytics. Remote access use has boomed over the past few years, as companies have sought to maximize productivity...
SOFTWARE
HPCwire

Correcting Quantum Computing Platforms Study Wins 2021 Advances in Magnetism Award

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2021 — A study on working toward a scalable architecture for quantum computing by using molecular spins for error correction and logical operations won the Advances in Magnetism Award, sponsored by AIP Advances, published by AIP Publishing. The paper, “Embedded quantum-error correction and controlled-phase gate for...
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

Raising the Bar in Error Characterization for Qutrit-Based Quantum Computing

Sept. 21, 2021 — A team of experimental physicists at the Advanced Quantum Testbed (AQT) at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) demonstrated an error characterization method—randomized benchmarking (RB)—on a superconducting qutrit quantum processor. Scientists have now tested this widely used error characterization method with qutrits. Their results were published at Physical Review Letters earlier this year, marking a significant milestone towards benchmarking the accuracy of qutrit-based quantum devices and identifying the barriers to overcome in future research.
ENGINEERING
unh.edu

Artificial Intelligence Disrupting Industries

Artificial intelligence (AI), now found in everyday products such as smart watches and cloud-based virtual assistants like Alexa and Siri, continues to transform the economy and our daily life. While advances in computer processing, algorithms, and access to technology have all allowed AI to disrupt a variety of industries, few have looked at the ethical implications of this recent transformation. Although privacy is one of the most frequently mentioned ethical challenges related to AI, programming biases, cybersecurity, displacement of workers due to automation, and stakeholder wellbeing are also emerging as major concerns. Shuili Du, associate professor of marketing at Paul College, along with colleague Chunyan Xie, professor of marketing at Western Norway University of Applied Sciences, explore the intersection of AI and ethics in their article, Paradoxes of Artificial Intelligence in Consumer Markets: Ethical Challenges and Opportunities, published in The Journal of Business Research in 2020.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy