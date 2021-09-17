In Memoriam: David Skinner

Dr Teruo Omae, our much-admired teacher and leader (mentor), died from a stroke and subsequent complications after a long history of end-stage renal disease. We, six former and present board members of the Japanese Society of Hypertension, will have lasting memories of him and want to let the world know how he contributed to the progress of the research, practice, and policies of hypertension control and the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. He graduated from Japan’s Naval Academy as one of the most-honored representatives in October 1945. He then entered Kyushu University School of Medicine in 1946. After graduation, he joined the Second Department of Internal Medicine and started his career as a researcher and a clinician of internal medicine. After leading impactful research on not only hypertension but also kidney disease, he then extended his career by joining Dr. Page’s laboratory at Cleveland Clinic, USA, the world center of hypertension research. Dr Teruo Omae spearheaded several important works on renin, renal disease related to salt-dependent hypertension, and other conditions at Cleveland Clinic. There, he also created a great network and developed many friendships among researchers from all over the world, including Japanese fellows Dr Arakawa from Kyushu University, Dr Kaneko from the University of Tokyo, and others who worked together to establish The Japanese Society of Hypertension in later years.

