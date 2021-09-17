CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

In Memoriam: David Skinner

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 17, 2021 — David Skinner, a gifted and highly regarded member of the National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC) and the high performance computing community for more than 20 years, passed away unexpectedly in late August. David came to Berkeley Lab and NERSC in 1999 as an HPC...

www.hpcwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
HPCwire

Raising the Bar in Error Characterization for Qutrit-Based Quantum Computing

Sept. 21, 2021 — A team of experimental physicists at the Advanced Quantum Testbed (AQT) at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) demonstrated an error characterization method—randomized benchmarking (RB)—on a superconducting qutrit quantum processor. Scientists have now tested this widely used error characterization method with qutrits. Their results were published at Physical Review Letters earlier this year, marking a significant milestone towards benchmarking the accuracy of qutrit-based quantum devices and identifying the barriers to overcome in future research.
ENGINEERING
fullerton.edu

In Memoriam: Julie Elena Stokes-Thomas, 1952-2021

Julie Elena Stokes-Thomas, professor emerita of African American studies and founding director of the African American Resource Center at California State University, Fullerton, died late last month. She was 69 years old. Dr. Stokes-Thoas was a graduate of California State University, San Bernardino, where she majored in psychology. She held...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HPCwire

Inaugural Industry Forum Inspires ML Community

Sept. 22, 2021 — The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory held its first-ever Machine Learning for Industry Forum (ML4I) on Aug. 10-12. Co-hosted by the Lab’s High Performance Computing Innovation Center (HPCIC) and Data Science Institute (DSI), the virtual event brought together more than 500 participants from the Department of Energy (DOE) complex, commercial companies, professional societies and academia. Industry sponsors included ArcelorMittal, Cerebras Systems, Ford Motor Company, IBM, Intel, SambaNova Systems, NVIDIA, Intersect360 Research and Rhino Health.
TECHNOLOGY
IFLScience

Physicists Have A Kickstarter To Test Whether We Are Living In A Simulation

If we were in a hyper-realistic simulation, à la The Matrix, would it be possible to find out? A team of physicists believes so, and they are trying to fund their experiment with a Kickstarter campaign to find out. Whether it's possible even test this, how, and what are the consequences of finding out are all big questions waiting to be explored.
ENGINEERING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
weatherboy.com

Sun Erupts with Double Blast; Energy Headed to Earth

The Sun is an explosive mood today, erupting C-class flares off of its surface; it appears a double blast is sending energy to Earth now. A C2-class flare exploded off of sunspot AR2864 earlier today. A pulse of UV radiation ionized the Earth’s atmosphere, bringing about interference and disruption in some radio communications. An even larger explosion occured today, with giant sunspot AR2866 producing a C8-class flare. That larger event disturbed radio communications over North, Central, and South America today.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Oldest human footprints in North America found in New Mexico

Fossilized footprints discovered in New Mexico indicate that early humans were walking across North America around 23,000 years ago, researchers reported Thursday.The footprints were found in a dry lake bed in White Sands National Park, first spotted in 2009 by a park manager. Scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey recently analyzed seeds stuck in the footprints to determine their approximate age, ranging from around 22,800 and 21,130 years ago,Most scientists believe ancient migration came by way of a now-submerged land bridge that connected Asia to Alaska. Based on various evidence — including stone tools, fossil bones and genetic analysis...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Discovery Science#Scientific Research#Hpc#Materials Project#Fair#Reusability#User Services Group#Strategic Partnerships#Berkeley Lab#Doe#Sbir#Capitol Hill#Ssurf#Nufo#Csa#Slac#The Advanced Light Source#Superfacility Initiative#Newt
EatThis

Things That Age You Faster, Says Science

Youth may be wasted on the young, but it's no longer their exclusive property. In recent years, scientists have found that it's possible to keep yourself younger than your chronological age might suggest, just by adopting some easy lifestyle changes and avoiding some common habits that are prematurely aging. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Finally Found? What Scientists Claim

Dark Energy has been puzzling astrophysicists for a long time. They found out that the mysterious form of energy exists without knowing what exactly is it and what characteristics does it have. Dark energy is known as the driving force behind the accelerated expansion of the Universe. Thanks to a...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

US military eyes prototype mobile nuclear reactor in Idaho

The U.S. Department of Defense is taking input on its plan to build an advanced mobile nuclear microreactor prototype at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho. The department began a 45-day comment period on Friday with the release of a draft environmental impact study evaluating alternatives for building and operating the microreactor that could produce 1 to 5 megawatts of power. The department's energy needs are expected to increase, it said. “A safe, small, transportable nuclear reactor would address this growing demand with a resilient, carbon-free energy source that would not add to the DoD’s fuel needs, while...
MILITARY
HPCwire

Correcting Quantum Computing Platforms Study Wins 2021 Advances in Magnetism Award

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2021 — A study on working toward a scalable architecture for quantum computing by using molecular spins for error correction and logical operations won the Advances in Magnetism Award, sponsored by AIP Advances, published by AIP Publishing. The paper, “Embedded quantum-error correction and controlled-phase gate for...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
earth.com

Gout medicine found to be effective against COVID-19

Researchers at the University of Georgia have discovered that a gout medicine already approved by the United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1979 could also help combat COVID-19. Probenicid, generally used to treat the joint tenderness and pain caused by gout, may prove effective against SARS-CoV-2 by preventing...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

In memoriam: a tribute to Teruo Omae, MD PhD

Dr Teruo Omae, our much-admired teacher and leader (mentor), died from a stroke and subsequent complications after a long history of end-stage renal disease. We, six former and present board members of the Japanese Society of Hypertension, will have lasting memories of him and want to let the world know how he contributed to the progress of the research, practice, and policies of hypertension control and the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. He graduated from Japan’s Naval Academy as one of the most-honored representatives in October 1945. He then entered Kyushu University School of Medicine in 1946. After graduation, he joined the Second Department of Internal Medicine and started his career as a researcher and a clinician of internal medicine. After leading impactful research on not only hypertension but also kidney disease, he then extended his career by joining Dr. Page’s laboratory at Cleveland Clinic, USA, the world center of hypertension research. Dr Teruo Omae spearheaded several important works on renin, renal disease related to salt-dependent hypertension, and other conditions at Cleveland Clinic. There, he also created a great network and developed many friendships among researchers from all over the world, including Japanese fellows Dr Arakawa from Kyushu University, Dr Kaneko from the University of Tokyo, and others who worked together to establish The Japanese Society of Hypertension in later years.
OBITUARIES
ScienceAlert

There's a Reliable Method For Triggering Lucid Dreams, Scientists Have Found

They're incredible. Amazing. Magical. But perhaps the most fantastic thing about lucid dreams – in which the dreamer becomes aware they're dreaming – is how realistic they seem. Sadly, only about half of us ever experience lucid dreams in our lives, and efforts to trigger the phenomenon have delivered mixed results. But a study published in 2018 revealed one of the most effective ways of inducing lucid dreaming yet. Building on their own previous research, researchers at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the Lucidity Institute in Hawaii wanted to investigate how chemicals called acetylcholinesterase inhibitors (AChEls) might promote lucid dreaming. The neurotransmitter acetylcholine...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Meta-Reviews Are Amplifying Bad And Even Fake Ivermectin Data, Researchers Warn

A few bad apples have spoiled the meta-studies that first touted ivermectin, the common deworming agent, as a promising treatment for COVID-19. Within weeks of being made available online, some of these clinical trial overviews were found to contain impossible numbers, unexplainable cohort mismatches, inconsistent timelines and substantial methodological weaknesses.  One of these preprint analyses has since been withdrawn, whereas another has been revised after it was found to include fraudulent data. Despite the slew of serious mistakes, millions of doses of ivermectin have already been given to COVID-19 patients the world over, while others who haven't caught the virus are taking matters into...
SCIENCE
HPCwire

IonQ Announces Second Cohort of Research Credit Program to Support Quantum Research

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Sept. 20, 2021 — IonQ, Inc., a leading developer of quantum computing devices, today announced the launch of the second cohort of the IonQ Research Credits Program to provide teams and individuals from qualified academic institutions with free credits to build novel quantum algorithms on IonQ’s cutting-edge hardware. The opening of the second cohort comes on the tail of overwhelming demand in the first cohort of IonQ’s Research Credits Program this June.
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

“Ultra-Potent” Antibody Against Multiple COVID-19 Variants Discovered

A technology developed at Vanderbilt University Medical Center has led to the discovery of an “ultra-potent” monoclonal antibody against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, including the delta variant. The antibody has rare characteristics that make it a valuable addition to the limited set of broadly reactive...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy