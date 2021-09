Hamlet and the Bard might have been way ahead of the times when it comes to the question of whether to trust in vaccinations, especially COVID vaccinations. It seems that so many Americans would rather "take up arms," or at least raise their voices, and refuse to receive these vaccinations while the rest of the country accepts that it is "nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and [needles]."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO