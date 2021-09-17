CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Talisker Completes Acquisition of the Outstanding Royalties on the Ladner Gold Project

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the 'Acquisition') of the 2% net smelter return royalty on the Ladner Gold Project and the 35% net profit interest (collectively, 'Purchased Royalties') from the sale of gold by New Carolin Gold Corp. ('New Carolin') or any third party contracted by New Carolin for that purpose.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
technologynetworks.com

PerkinElmer Completes Acquisition of Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) has announced it has completed its acquisition of BioLegend, a leading, worldwide provider of life science antibodies and reagents for a total consideration of approximately $5.25 billion. The acquisition, the largest in PerkinElmer’s history, further expands the Company’s life science franchise into high-growth areas such as...
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Talisker drills 62.05 metres of 1.98 g/t gold at Bralorne project, British Columbia

Talisker Resources Ltd. [TSK-TSX; TSKFF-OTCBB] reported assay results from drill hole SB-2021-069 at its 100%-owned flagship Bralorne gold project 160 km north of Vancouver, British Columbia. Hole SB-2021-069 is the second step-out hole located 600 metres to the northwest of previously released hole (SB-2021-025) and 400 metres from released holes SB-2021-26, 40, 48 and 55 targeting newly discovered bulk-tonnage mineralization at Pioneer.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Clear Capital Completes Acquisition of CubiCasa

Combination of national valuation tech company and innovative proptech startup will accelerate appraisal modernization and further democratize property data and insights. RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Clear Capital, a national real estate valuation technology company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of CubiCasa, a Finland-based proptech startup. Through this acquisition, Clear Capital will empower CubiCasa to expand its revolutionary mobile technology that automates floor plan sketch creation and digitizes property data collection. CubiCasa will continue to operate with autonomy and service a wide variety of customers and verticals.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Craneware performs well as it completes Sentry acquisition

United States healthcare software company Craneware reported a 6% improvement in revenue in its final results on Tuesday, to $75.6m. The AIM-traded firm said its three-year total visible revenue for the year ended 30 June, including the contribution from Sentry from 13 July onwards, was $471.2m, up from $196.2m at the same time last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mines#Canada#The Ladner Gold Project#Talisker Resources Ltd#Tskff#New Carolin Gold Corp#Acquisition#Purchased Royalties#The Bralorne Gold Complex#Company
sgbonline.com

Foot Locker Completes Acquisition Of WSS

Foot Locker Inc. announced that it has completed its acquisition of Eurostar, Inc., the parent of the WSS chain, for $750 million in cash. Richard A. Johnson, Chairman and CEO, Foot Locker, said: “WSS is a highly complementary addition to our portfolio, and we are excited to officially welcome its team to the Foot Locker family. WSS brings an expanded and differentiated customer base rooted in the rapidly growing Hispanic community, diversifies and enhances our product mix and strengthens our footprint with a 100 percent off-mall store fleet located in key markets. We look forward to building on WSS’ deep community connections as we accelerate its growth and drive significant additional long-term value for our shareholders.”
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Quadro Announces Completion of Drilling at Long Lake and Mobilization of Drill to Its Staghorn Project, Newfoundland Gold Belt

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2021) - Quadro Resources Ltd.(TSXV: QRO) (OTCQB: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2)("Quadro" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has completed its 2021 drilling at its Long Lake Project in Newfoundland. The drill is now being mobilized to its Staghorn property, located 50 km southwest of Long Lake. The total program is presently set for a minimum of 2500 m of drilling.
ECONOMY
gamingintelligence.com

Raketech completes QM Media acquisition

Stockholm-listed Raketech has completed the acquisition of US-facing sports betting affiliate QM Media and its subsidiary P&P Vegas Group. Following an initial agreement in July, QM Media assets including Onlinecricketbetting.net and Picksandparlays.net are now operating as an integrated part of Raketech. Raketech said that it has identified several growth and...
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Identifies New Drill Targets and Completes Till Sampling Program at the Wilding Gold Project, Newfoundland

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the definition of several new drill targets stemming from the results of the summer 2021 exploration program at the Wilding Gold project ("Wilding"). Canterra now looks towards the start of its fall drill program to test these new targets.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Light Reading

Extreme Networks completes acquisition of Infovista's Ipanema SD-WAN business

SAN JOSE, Calif. ï¿½ Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Ipanema, the cloud-native, enterprise SD-WAN division of Infovista. The acquisition expands Extreme's market-leading ExtremeCloud portfolio, offering new cloud-managed SD-WAN and security software solutions required to power the Infinite Enterprise.
BUSINESS
bodyshopbusiness.com

Axalta Completes Acquisition of U-POL

Axalta Coating Systems announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of U-POL Holdings Limited. The acquisition of U-POL, a leading supplier of paint, protective coatings and accessories primarily for the automotive aftermarket, strengthens Axalta’s global refinish leadership position and supports its broader growth strategy. “The acquisition of...
BUSINESS
dotesports.com

Unity Technologies completes Parsec acquisition

Just over a month after announcing the initial agreement, Unity Technologies has fully acquired high-performance remote desktop and streaming technology company Parsec. The deal, which was reportedly worth $320 million in cash when the deal was posted on Aug. 10, has now gone through and sees the Parsec team officially joining Unity as the two companies work towards “democratizing access to all of the tools and software needed to build and enjoy interactive 3D experiences.”
BUSINESS
Axios

Exclusive: GovExec completes 9th acquisition as revenues double

GovExec, the media and insights company targeted to government leaders and contractors, is acquiring Market Connections, a government research and insights company, executives tell Axios. Why it matters: It's the company's ninth acquisition since spinning off from Atlantic Media in March 2020. Deals have become a key part of GovExec's...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Domain Timber Advisors completes acquisitions for separately managed accounts

Domain Timber Advisors, a subsidiary of Domain Capital Group, has completed timberland property acquisitions in Georgia and Kentucky for two separately managed accounts (SMAs). Both transactions add to existing account portfolios, making this the company’s ninth SMA acquisition since 2018 for four SMA clients. Domain Timber believes SMAs provide clients...
ECONOMY
mining.com

AngloGold firms up acquisition of Corvus Gold

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) announced on Monday that it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase the remaining stake in Corvus Gold (​TSX: KOR). AngloGold currently holds a 19.5% indirect interest in Corvus. The all-cash offer represents a premium of about 26% to the stock’s closing price on the TSX...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Better Plant Completes Acquisition of Functional Mushroom Assets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FRA:YG3) ('Better Plant'), a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth, is pleased to announced that on September 10, 2021 it purchased mushroom coffee functional food assets, eCommerce platforms, consumer data and related marketing properties from affiliate NeonMind Biosciences Inc. ('NeonMind Biosciences') for C$645,000 plus a royalty of 3% of net product sales above C$1,000,000 for 25 years.
ECONOMY
irei.com

AXA IM Alts completes acquisition of a 271-unit multifamily tower in Houston

AXA IM Alts has acquired an apartment asset in Houston through a joint venture with RPM Living, a U.S. multifamily manager and investor. Known as The Grand at LaCenterra, the complex comprises 271 high-quality rental units, ranging in size from studio to three-bedroom apartments. With lakefront views and access to parking, noteworthy features of the apartments include 10-foot ceiling heights, alongside wooden flooring and private patios or balconies. Constructed in 2016, the property offers a range of on-site amenities and services, including a pool, fitness center, conference center, library, storage lockers and dry-cleaning services.
HOUSTON, TX
MarketWatch

Crown Holding to build aluminum can plant in Nevada, creating 126 new jobs

Crown Holdings Inc. said Friday it will build a manufacturing facility in Mesquite, Nevada, creating 126 new jobs. The maker of rigid packaging products used by consumer marketing companies said the new 355,000 square foot facility will supply beverage cans, and is expected to being operations in the second quarter of 2023. "Consumers continue to seek beverage options predominantly in cans and are increasingly aware of the sustainability benefits of the aluminum can," said Chief Executive Timothy Donahue. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 5.8% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.3%.
NEVADA STATE
mining.com

Sonoro Gold completes PEA on Cerro Caliche in Mexico

A preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of Sonoro Gold’s (TSXV: SGO; US-OTC: SMOFF) Cerro Caliche project in Mexico’s Sonora state envisions an open-pit heap leach operation capable of producing an average of 45,700 gold-equivalent oz. a year over a seven-year mine life for total life-of-mine production of 323,500 gold-equivalent ounces. In...
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

$1.4 billion to convert Scotland refinery to hydrogen power

Energy provider INEOS has announced that it will convert its large-scale petrochemicals plant and oil refinery in Grangemouth, Scotland, to run on hydrogen, at a cost of more than $1.4 billion. The UK has significantly reduced emissions from power generation and aims to reach net zero by 2050, but has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy