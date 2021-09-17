Talisker Completes Acquisition of the Outstanding Royalties on the Ladner Gold Project

Foot Locker Inc. announced that it has completed its acquisition of Eurostar, Inc., the parent of the WSS chain, for $750 million in cash. Richard A. Johnson, Chairman and CEO, Foot Locker, said: “WSS is a highly complementary addition to our portfolio, and we are excited to officially welcome its team to the Foot Locker family. WSS brings an expanded and differentiated customer base rooted in the rapidly growing Hispanic community, diversifies and enhances our product mix and strengthens our footprint with a 100 percent off-mall store fleet located in key markets. We look forward to building on WSS’ deep community connections as we accelerate its growth and drive significant additional long-term value for our shareholders.”

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO