Massachusetts State

How to watch Massachusetts vs. Eastern Michigan: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent Records: Eastern Michigan 1-1; Massachusetts 0-2 Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Massachusetts Minutemen can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will play host again and welcome the Eastern Michigan Eagles to Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Minutemen will be hoping to build upon the 28-17 win they picked up against EMU when they previously played in November of 2015.

