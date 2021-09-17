How to watch Massachusetts vs. Eastern Michigan: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 1-1; Massachusetts 0-2 Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Massachusetts Minutemen can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will play host again and welcome the Eastern Michigan Eagles to Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Minutemen will be hoping to build upon the 28-17 win they picked up against EMU when they previously played in November of 2015.