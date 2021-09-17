Bushwig Served What the Met Gala Couldn't

Maluma attended the 2021 Met gala glitzing and glamming in a fire-engine red leather look from Versace, complete with a studded collar, monogram cuffs, and fringe. The pants—also leather—featured bedazzled pockets and a glittering jersey stripe. On his arm? None other than Donatella Versace, who, earlier in the day, left the superstar a tender note on his bed along with his outfit: “Dear Maluma, I can’t wait to see you at the Met! Lots of love. Donatella x.” Maluma had some dear things to say about Ms. Versace as well. “My favorite part of the night was just truly enjoying seeing everyone at the Met and accompanying the iconic Donatella Versace,” he told Vogue. “She’s so inspirational, funny, and a passionate person.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO