Last week, on Wednesday, September 15, the North Hudson Community Action Corporation had to shut down one of its health centers in North Hudson. The Health Center located in North Bergen, on the first floor of 1112 43rd Street, was asked to leave its rented space by the Township of North Bergen. According to NHCAC President and CEO Joan Quigley, who spoke to Hudson TV via telephone, the Township needed the added space for its Health Department, which occupies the second floor of the building.

NORTH BERGEN, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO