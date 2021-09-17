The Dalton City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m. in City Hall.

Council members are expected to vote on an ordinance that would revise a previous ordinance requiring Georgia Power customers and North Georgia Electric Membership Corp. customers inside the city limits to pay the city government a 4% franchise fee. Under the proposed ordinance the start of the fee would now be Oct. 1.

The council members are also scheduled to vote on whether to:

• Make West Hamilton Alley one way southbound between West Cuyler Street and Morris Street.

• Make Richardson Street one way westbound between Jones Street and Trammell Street.