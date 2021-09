ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Two weeks into the 2021 NFL season, few quarterbacks are playing as well as Teddy Bridgewater. The veteran signal-caller ranks second in ESPN's QBR metric, and he is one of four players in NFL history to complete 75 percent of his passes and throw for at least two touchdowns and no interceptions in back-to-back games to start the year. If he can hit those same benchmarks against the Jets, Bridgewater would join Drew Brees as the only two players to accomplish the feat in three consecutive games to begin a season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO