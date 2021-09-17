CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

More Tribes Given Enhanced Access to US Crime Data

By Sarah Coble
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore Native American tribes are going to be given enhanced access to critical databases containing national crime information for the United States. In an announcement made September 16, the Department of Justice said that 12 tribes have been newly selected to participate in the Tribal Access Program for National Crime Information (TAP), bringing the total number of federally recognized participating tribes to 108.

