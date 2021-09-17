More Tribes Given Enhanced Access to US Crime Data

The FBI isn’t releasing midyear national crime statistics because not enough agencies submitted data. Just 43 percent of eligible law enforcement departments sent in crime data through the National Incident-Based Reporting System, according to crime analyst Jeff Asher, who spotted the latest submissions. It was the second straight quarter that the bureau did not release a national picture on crime because it fell short of its 60 percent reporting threshold. Growing pains of a new system? Part of the issue likely stems from a change in how police agencies report data. For years, law enforcement submitted their data to the FBI using both NIBRS and the Summary Reporting System. In late 2020, the FBI said it would only accept agencies enrolled in NIBRS, which criminologists say offers a more detailed and transparent picture of crime than the SRS. The problem, as experts forecasted ahead of the move, is that far fewer agencies use NIBRS and that currently precludes data from huge cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and New York City. Ominous signs: “When the FBI releases the raw data for 2021 crime in a little over a year from now we’ll likely have zero data from the biggest agencies and be missing data from about half of all agencies,” tweeted Princeton criminologist Jacob Kaplan.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO