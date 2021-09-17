CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover, NH

Cards Requested! Help a World War II Vet Celebrate His 100th Birthday in Dover, NH

By Kimberley Haas
Q97.9
Q97.9
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

People in the Dover area are planning a birthday celebration and have been requesting cards for a World War II veteran who served in the Navy and was part of the Sicilian campaign. Frank West turns 100 on Tuesday. West lives at Wentworth Home on Central Avenue in Dover. Friend...

wjbq.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Q97.9

A New Authentic Thai Take Out Opening In Augusta In October

Is there anything better than authentic international cuisine?. If you're a foodie, you already know that the answer to that question is NOPE!. Good news for those foodies, Central Maine is about to get a new take-out restaurant, and the food may be a little more familiar than you think.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9

‘Burnt Porcupine’ Has To Be The Most Awesome Island Name In Maine

Maine is a strange place. While I will guarantee that if you go to other states, and start examining their town names, there are weird ones everywhere. But Maine must really just take the cake at times. Not only are some just flat-out strange, but others are also impossibly hard to pronounce if you haven't lived here your whole life.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dover, NH
Government
State
Maine State
City
Portsmouth, NH
Dover, NH
Society
City
Dover, NH
Q97.9

Beautiful Flower Stand in Portland is On Your Honor Payment

Portland is such a cool place with little treasures tucked away. That's where you'll find Backyard Blooms. Backyard Blooms in Portland is Jason and Kate's passion. They were childhood friends in New Hampshire. Just like it happened to many of us, they lost touch after high school. But they were both on a similar path. After college, they both moved to the west coast, ending up in San Francisco where they both met their partners but never reconnecting.
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Mayberry
Q97.9

Man Offers $10K Reward to Learn Who Killed His Brother in Caribou

Joe Bourgoine says he wants some answers about who killed his brother, Kenneth Zernicke. It was during the evening hours of September 24th, 2015 when the Caribou Fire Department responded to a house fire on lower Lyndon Street. After dousing the flames, they found the body of the homeowner, 58-year-old Kenneth Zernicke. An autopsy was performed on the body at the office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Zernicke's death was ruled a homicide. The cause of his death was never revealed, as is often the case in homicide investigations. 6 years later, this case remains unsolved, despite the fact that the house was located near a busy four-way intersection. Maine State Police Detectives have always hoped that someone would come forward, who saw something that could help in the investigation.
CARIBOU, ME
Q97.9

Did You Know You Can Tour A U. S. Navy Submarine Near Kittery?

If you are a history geek, especially if you love military history, you are going to want to plan a trip to tour the USS Albacore in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The same goes if you have kids because, let's face it, kids really love machines... Trucks, excavators, planes, trains, and SUBMARINES!
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Q97.9

These Gorgeously Crafted Benches in Belfast, Maine, Put All Other Seats to Shame

Hard to decide what the coolest thing about Belfast, Maine is. A couple of weekends back, before Labor Day, my husband and I took a few days off. We went ALL OVER New England, starting with a trip to the Cape for my sister-in-law's wedding. After the Cape, we headed to Belfast, Maine for a few days. I admit I had never spent any real time in Belfast before that time and now... I'm in LOVE with this City.
BELFAST, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Navy#Sicilian#The Post Office#Vfw#A European Theatre Ribbon#Asiatic Pacific Ribbon#Philippine#American Theatre Ribbon#Citizen Of The Year#Wentworth Home
Q97.9

WATCH: Maine Police Rescue a Deer From In-Ground Swimming Pool

You know the old phrase 'not all heroes wear capes'? Well, that remains true to this day. In fact, some heroes wear Maine law enforcement badges. According to WABI TV 5, the Old Town Police Department responded to a unique 911 call on Monday. As Old Town resident Janice Clark was looking out her window and noticed a deer had gotten into her shrubs and was munching away.
OLD TOWN, ME
Q97.9

Runaway Kitty Found at Colonial Village in Falmouth After Quite the Adventure

John and Leanne have been planning to travel the country with their kitty Arya. In Falmouth, she decided to make a run for it. Usually, lost cat stories are common and you never know the ending to the countless fliers you may see in your day. I know when I see a flyer for a lost pet, I'm sad for the owner, but I usually can't help at all. But Arya, she was lost in my neck of the woods and I thought...gee, maybe I can help with this one.
FALMOUTH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
World War II
Q97.9

NH’s Recycled Percussion is Hiding Another $10,000 Somewhere in New England

One of the most exciting parts of the summer came a couple of months ago in July, when the frontman for Recycled Percussion, Justin Spencer, announced that he was hiding $10,000 somewhere in New Hampshire and would be creating a treasure hunt for us to find it. Within a week's time, it was found, but not without controversy -- shortly after the treasure hunt ended, Justin announced that the original $10K had been taken and he had to replace it before he revealed the endpoint for the treasure hunt.
MUSIC
Q97.9

83-Year-Old Powerlifter From NH Competing in Maine This Weekend

An 83-year-old man who works out at The Zoo in Epping will be competing in a powerlifting completion at Old Orchard Beach Baseball Stadium in Maine on Saturday. Peter Hubbard retired from the Navy and said he always kept in decent shape but he did not start powerlifting until he was in his early 60s. He would like to motivate other older adults to take up a sport or physical hobby.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Aquaboggan Water Park Goes Haunted With Trail Of Terror

Summer wraps up next week, which is a super scary thought, but something even scarier is that Halloween is approaching rapidly. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and keeping everyone safe, the Halloween of 2020 left us scrambling to find ways to keep our children and selves busy on all hallows eve.
RECIPES
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy