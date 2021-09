Special counsel John Durham logged a second indictment in his investigation of the Trump-Russia investigators on Thursday. A grand jury returned a 26-page indictment charging Michael Sussmann, a lawyer for Perkins Coie who has worked on behalf of Democratic clients numerous times, with intentionally lying to the FBI's top lawyer in September 2016 about who he was working for when he passed along controversial allegations of secret communications between Russia's Alfa Bank and the Trump Organization.

