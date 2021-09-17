Secretary of Interior signs CSKT Water Rights Compact

The decades-long effort to finalize the Confederated Salish and Kootenai-Montana Water Compact concluded on Friday with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signing the deal. “Our elders continually remind us to protect our water, and this day marks the beginning of the water compact implementation that will protect the water for all generations to come,” CSKT Chairwoman Shelly Fyant said on Friday. “The many people who worked on this, especially those who are no longer with us, I’d like to honor them for their efforts allowing us to reach this point. They were all instrumental in realizing this long-awaited vision.”