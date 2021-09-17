CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Kraken Get League-Leading TV Exposure in First Season

By Jonathan Amatulli
krakenchronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Kraken will be among the teams with the most nationally televised games next season. The NHL has announced its television schedule in advance of the 2021-22 season, lending good news for Kraken fans everywhere. The team will have 13 games televised nationally, which ties them for the most such appearances among NHL teams. It all starts with the season opener against the Vegas Golden Knights, set to appear on ESPN and ESPN+.

Seattle Kraken: Defence Spots Up for Grabs

The Seattle Kraken have some tough choices to make heading into training camp regarding the last couple of spots on defence. With a deep group on defence, there will be stiff competition for a number of defencemen with a shot at making the Kraken out of training camp. Each has a good shot to compete for a bottom-pair role to start the year at least. You never know, one player’s misfortune can be an opportunity for someone else.
NHL: Seattle Kraken must rise out of Golden Knights shadow

From the drop of the puck in their inaugural season, the Seattle Kraken will be caught between the devil and the deep blue sea. When the Kraken hit the ice on Oct. 12 against the Vegas Golden Knights, it will be more than just their debut game. That clash in Las Vegas will be against the closest thing they have to an expansion cousin, and a team whose first-season exploits will — unfairly or not — be the standard by which the Kraken will be judged.
Meet the Seattle Kraken: Dennis Cholowski

In anticipation of the Seattle Kraken‘s inaugural season, we at The Hockey Writers are taking a deep dive into each player. This installment focuses on defenceman Dennis Cholowski whom the Kraken selected from the Detroit Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Dennis Cholowski. Age: 23. Position: Defense. 2020-21...
Seattle Kraken Player Preview: D Carson Soucy

Carson Soucy adds depth to a very strong Seattle Kraken defensive unit. 2020-21 Season Stats: 50 GP – 1 G – 16 A – 17 P, +22. The Seattle Kraken used their expansion draft selection from the Minnesota Wild to add defenseman Carson Soucy. Soucy was a fifth-round pick of...
Fantasy hockey: What to expect from the Seattle Kraken

Out of the depths of the Pacific Northwest, a new NHL power will rise. Its tentacles will reach into fantasy hockey leagues, providing more players, more counting stats and, thus, more options for fantasy managers. But how should we handle the impact of a brand-new NHL team?. Luckily, we have...
Five questions facing Seattle Kraken

Grubauer's impact, center production with Gourde out among unknowns. NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, five questions facing the Seattle Kraken:. 1. How good will they be?. The Vegas Golden Knights set the bar high in 2017-18,...
Odd Man In: The Battle for the Final Seattle Kraken Roster Spot

Members of The Hockey Writers’ Seattle Kraken team collaborated to project the team’s opening night forward lines. Since its publication, general manager Ron Francis has thrown another hat into the ring by signing forward Riley Sheahan. Here’s the consensus THW’s Kraken team projected the lineup prior to Sheahan’s signing:. LWCRW.
Philipp Grubauer's new Seattle Kraken mask is a thing of beauty

Don’t you just love discovering new details about the Seattle Kraken’s upcoming season?. In 2018, we found out the city would be getting a team, so we all started wondering… what would the team be called? A few years later, we found out. We also wondered… what would the jerseys look like? And what would the arena look like?! Now we have an idea of what the roster will look like this year and we’re getting so close to the Kraken’s first game that we know what the goalie equipment will even look like.
Seattle Kraken: Full 2021 NHL Preseason Schedule

Before their first official NHL action, the Seattle Kraken will have several opportunities to play together in the preseason. The Kraken will play six preseason games, three on the road and the other three at neutral locations across Washington State. The first game played at Climate Pledge Arena will be the regular-season home opener, scheduled for October 23 against the Vancouver Canucks.
Salary Cap Deep Dive: Seattle Kraken

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
Seattle Kraken: A Defensive-Minded Team

The Seattle Kraken has assembled a squad that should be a force to reckon with in their own end, with both their defence and goalies. Seattle has multiple defencemen that were relied upon the most in their own end on their previous teams. For reference, here’s how the back end looks to shape up:
Seattle Surge introduces new lineup ahead of 2022 Call of Duty League season

The Seattle Surge has its starting lineup for the 2022 Call of Duty League season, the team announced today. Seattle dropped its entire roster—both players and coaches—in August and will now look to Accuracy, Sib, Mack, and Pred to turn the franchise’s fortunes around in the Call of Duty: Vanguard season. This Seattle lineup was first reported by Dot Esports’ CRONE on Sept. 3. Since the CDL formed in 2020, the Surge have struggled mightily with a 16-43 match record over the course of the last two seasons.
Meet the Seattle Kraken: Defenseman Cale Fleury

In anticipation of the Seattle Kraken‘s inaugural season, we at The Hockey Writers will be doing a deep dive on each player. This installment of the series focuses on defenseman Cale Fleury, whom the Kraken selected from the Montréal Canadiens. Cale Fleury. Age: 22. Position: Defense. 2020-21 Team: Montréal Canadiens/Laval...
Red Sox’s Tanner Houck chases first win of season in Seattle

Even before Tanner Houck got called up last September and went 3-0 with an ERA of 0.53 in three starts, he was called a right-handed version of Boston Red Sox teammate Chris Sale. Things haven’t gone quite as expected this season for Houck, a former first-round pick. He is scheduled...
The Seattle Kraken held tryouts for their EBUG position

Has it always been your dream to play in the NHL? But you don’t want to go through the grueling process of actually making it?. Well, hopefully you were around Seattle on Monday, because you would have actually had the chance!. The Seattle Kraken are getting ready to play their...
