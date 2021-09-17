Seattle Kraken Get League-Leading TV Exposure in First Season
The Seattle Kraken will be among the teams with the most nationally televised games next season. The NHL has announced its television schedule in advance of the 2021-22 season, lending good news for Kraken fans everywhere. The team will have 13 games televised nationally, which ties them for the most such appearances among NHL teams. It all starts with the season opener against the Vegas Golden Knights, set to appear on ESPN and ESPN+.krakenchronicle.com
