The Kentucky Wildcats took home a win on Saturday over Chattanooga, but it left a very sour taste in many fans’ mouths. Kentucky struggled on both sides of the trenches against an inferior FCS opponent, getting dominated on the offensive and defensive lines. Chris Rodriguez had nowhere to run against the Mocs, just a week after rushing for 207 yards and three touchdowns against Missouri.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO