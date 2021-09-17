“Lots of emotions”- Former Tottenham hero gives opinion on why Harry Kane failed to impress vs Crystal Palace
Dimitar Berbatov gives his verdict on Harry Kane missing out on Manchester City move. Speaking to Betfair (h/t Football.london), Dimitar Berbatov felt that Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane was still mulling over the failed move to Manchester City. It was Kane’s display against Crystal Palace on the weekend that prompted the former Spurs striker to make such a statement.tothelaneandback.com
Comments / 0