Bosses at energy company SSE have taken “no decision” to break up the company, they said, after reports over the weekend suggested a split was on the cards.SSE said it would update shareholders on its future plans in November, but stopped short of denying that a split was potentially on the cards.“There has been no decision to break up the SSE Group,” the company said on Monday.It added: “Following recent reshaping of the group, SSE’s clear strategic focus is on renewables and regulated electricity networks, supported by carefully chosen businesses.”We look forward to updating investors on our plans to accelerate...

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO