The Joel Schumacher-directed vampire movie The Lost Boys has been a beloved horror movie since it was first unleashed in theaters back in 1987 for a number of reasons, one of which was its soundtrack. While the film has a number of memorable tracks, Gerard McMann's "Cry Little Sister" would arguably be considered its theme, with synth-pop band CHVRCHES releasing a cover of the song they created for the Netflix film Nightbooks, which you can listen to above. Having recently collaborated with filmmaker John Carpenter for a series of remixes, this is only their latest instance of embracing the world of horror.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO