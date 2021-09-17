CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

You can get 6 months of HBO Max for 50% off this week—here's what you should know

Florida Times-Union
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. HBO Max has one of the best streaming catalogues out there, from new releases like Malignant, Scenes from a Marriage and Reminiscence to popular series like Succession, Insecure, Betty, Mare of Easttown and many more. If you've been thinking about signing up for the service, but couldn't quite justify it among all your other streaming subscriptions, gear up, because there's a fantastic deal on HBO Max for new subscribers, and you can get it right now.

www.jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

HBO Max Deal Lets You Subscribe For 50% Off

HBO Max is offering its best deal yet, giving new and returning subscribers the ability to sign up for HBO Max for only $7.50 per month. That's 50% off the normal $15/month price for the ad-free version of the subscription service. WarnerMedia is rolling out this deal after HBO content...
TV SERIES
Android Authority

You can watch unsung Wachowski classic Speed Racer on HBO Max

From the Vault: As the streaming space keeps growing, massive studio catalogues are becoming more and more available. These include lost and forgotten gems, so-bad-it’s-good duds, and just plain weird pieces of film history. And you probably won’t find them by waiting for streamers to put them in front of you. In From the Vault, Android Authority aims to rescue these titles from the algorithm graveyard and help you get more out of your streaming subscriptions.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

HBO Max Offering Deep Discount On Subscription, Here's How To Get It

HBO Max is offering a deep discount on subscriptions and we have new details on how to get it. For those watching HBO through Amazon Prime Video Channels, September 15th is the last day for that option. But WarnerMedia is softening the blow for those HBO subscribers. You can go to HBOMax.com right now and receive a 50% discount on the ad-free monthly plan. That turns out to be about &7.49 per month for up to six months. But, if you want that deal, you're going to have to hurry because the promotion concludes on September 26th. If you use HBO Max's other distribution partners like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Roku, Vizio, LG, or Sony, then you can still access the deal there too. (Go to the partner portal in the app for longer instructions.) So, it's a no-brainer if you were watching all your favorites through Amazon Prime Video Channels.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Villeneuve
gizmostory.com

Final Space on HBO Max: All You Should Know Before Watching This Drama

Final Space is an American animated science fiction comedy-drama series created by Olan Rogers; Olan Rogers and David Sacks further developed the show. The series began back in the year 2018, and it instantly became a fan favorite. The voice acting cast was solid, and we can see entertainers such as Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, Olan Rogers, Tika Sumpter, Steven Yun, Ashly Burch, Coty Galloway, David Tennant, and many more.
TV SERIES
Complex

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (September 2021)

Though Netflix and Hulu certainly give it a run for its money, Amazon Prime is no joke when it comes to the TV shows and movies you love. Amazon knows that few of us stick to just one genre, and that's why their selection of movies and TV shows is so great. The streaming platform is stacked with must-see comedy, drama, and horror films, so there's something for everyone. No matter your preferred genre—rom-com, thriller, sci-fi, action, Oscar-winning films—Amazon Prime has something for you.
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Cancels Expensive New Show After Just One Season

It’s been a while since Netflix canceled a high-profile original show, but the streaming service is back to wielding the axe above the head of content that doesn’t perform up to standard. The latest episodic project to bite the dust is Hit & Run, which only premiered on August 6th but has already been consigned to the scrapheap, as per Deadline.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Vampire Movie Is Finding New Life On Streaming

Remember the Dark Universe? It’s okay if you don’t, the ambitious and ultimately misguided attempt at a shared mythology based on Universal’s stable of classic monsters was gone in the blink of an eye, with Tom Cruise’s The Mummy turning out so poorly that even the studio admitted the entire idea was a failure.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Workshop#Game Of Thrones#Reviewed#Lg#Vizio#Ad#Studio Ghibli#Cartoon Network
wegotthiscovered.com

What’s Leaving Netflix — September 2021

Netflix has released a list of titles that will be leaving its service during September. This has become a monthly ritual in recent years as the ever-changing nature of media licensing means that shows can change hosts with little to no notice. However, what stands out about September’s list is how many big-hitters are leaving the service.
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
MIX 108

Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2021

It’s officially September. Kids are back in school, the leaves are changing color, and every product at the grocery store comes in a pumpkin spice varietal. That means it is almost time for Halloween — and that means the streaming services are starting to lure horror fans with exclusive horror films and television shows.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Deadline

New On Disney+ For October: Daily Schedule Of Movies, TV & Originals

The Disney+ schedule for October 2021 is packed with programming from the Disney mothership, Pixar, Marvel, the Star Wars universe, National Geographic and more. The streamer will make Marvel’s Black Widow available to all subscribers at no additional cost on October 6. For kids, Muppets Haunted Mansion premieres on October 8 and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales drops October 1. Season finales in October include those for Turner & Hooch, What If…? and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. See below for the full Disney+ schedule for October. October 1 Alvin And The Chipmunks Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip Just Roll With It: You...
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 17

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Sept. 17 proves that everyone loves Denzel Washington, as his 2012 film Safe House leaps all the way into the No. 1 spot. Also new to the list is 2017's Birth of the Dragon, a dramatization of Bruce Lee's life. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Kate drops to No. 2, while Krysten Ritter's kids horror movie Nightbooks moves up to No. 3.
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: How to Watch the Season 1 Finale for Free

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The season finale of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” the latest prequel series in the original “Power” franchise, will air arrive on Starz on Sunday. Whether you’re new to the cable network, or a returning customer, there are a bunch of budget-friendly ways to subscribe. Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, the sprawling family drama revolves around the coming-of-age of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis)...
TV SERIES
Variety

Patricia Arquette to Star in, Direct Showtime Limited Series ‘Love Canal’ From Colette Burson (EXCLUSIVE)

Patricia Arquette is set to star in, direct, and executive produce the limited series “Love Canal” currently in development at Showtime, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is based on the upcoming documentary “The Canal” by Will Battersby and upcoming book by journalist Keith O’Brien entitled “Paradise Falls.” “Love Canal” is about a group of blue collar women who came together in the late 1970s to fight for environmental justice for their community. The women became activists when they realized that 20,000 tons of deadly chemicals were buried beneath their neighborhood in Niagara Falls, New York. With little formal education or training, they...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy