How to watch Washington State vs. USC: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington State Cougars head home again on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 8.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Washington State and the USC Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. The Cougars will be strutting in after a win while USC will be stumbling in from a loss.

www.cbssports.com

