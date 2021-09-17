CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Woman Killed in Plunge from 4th Floor of Parking Structure in Orange

By City News Service
 8 days ago
A woman in her 70s died today when she drove her car off the fourth floor of a parking garage at the St. Joseph Outpatient Pavilion medical offices in Orange.

