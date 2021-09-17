CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

'A Great Person' - Saúl Ñíguez Heaps Praise on Chelsea Captain César Azpilicueta

By Vayam Lahoti
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Chelsea midfielder Saúl Ñíguez has hailed fellow Spaniard César Azpilicueta as a player and leader.

The Blues claimed their third league victory of the season against Aston Villa at the weekend, with Azpilicueta starring for his side as he provided an assists for Romelu Lukaku's second goal in the 3-0 win.

The Chelsea skipper rose to the occasion once more in mid-week, as the defender delivered a delicious cross for Lukaku to head home against a well-organised Zenit side in the Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16dLty_0bzfCcRc00
(Photo by Sipa USA)

Ahead of the European Champions' league tie against Tottenham on Sunday, Saúl spoke about his fellow Spaniard, who captained his country for the first time in their 4-0 win over Georgia in the recent international break.

Speaking to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitch stream, the Atlético Madrid academy graduate described Azpilicueta as 'a good player, a true captain and a great person'.

Saúl completed a season-long loan move to Stamford Bridge from Atlético Madrid on the final day of the summer transfer window, with an option to make the move permanent for £30 million in 2022. The 26-year-old was hooked at the interval after a shaky display in the Blues' 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjS9E_0bzfCcRc00
(Photo by Sipa USA)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel recently heaped praise on Azpilicueta, who has been a great servant to the club throughout his nine-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

The German manager said: "It's crazy. How can you be such a nice guy but at the same time be a leader and have so many games? It's nice that this is it, you can be that and be that. Maybe it's because you're such a nice guy.

"It's a pure pleasure to be his coach. Azpilicueta is so focused, honest, a sports guy and such a competitor. He is so open and focused on his best performances everyday. What you see on a match day is what I see everyday.

"He lives his role. He is maybe not the leader that you would sometimes expect from outside or in general that we as people expect leaders to be - loud and extroverted. He is not."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic: Great moment for me!

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic was delighted with victory over Aston Villa on Saturday night. Kovacic was on the scoresheet for the 3-0 win. He later said: “It was not an easy game, they played very aggressively. "But we played well, we won 3-0 and we are happy. For me it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Saúl Ñíguez debut not one to remember at Chelsea

Chelsea signed Saúl Ñíguez on loan from Atlético Madrid on transfer deadline day to add another pair of capable legs into our midfield rotation. And we didn’t have to wait long to see the 26-year-old in action, with Thomas Tuchel giving him the starting nod on Saturday against Aston Villa.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Opinion: Who should be Chelsea's next captain after Cesar Azpilicueta?

For a man who played every single minute of Chelsea's title-winning campaign during the 2016/17 season under Antonio Conte, it often feels as though Cesar Azpilicueta doesn't garner nearly enough respect among Chelsea fans, and indeed those outside of the fanbase. The Spaniard then went on to play every game...
UEFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Tribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho explains Tuchel dual-personality

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has opened up on the personality of Thomas Tuchel. The German has had incredible impact on Chelsea since taking over from Frank Lampard earlier this year. The Blues won the Champions League last season and are now considered one of the top contenders for the Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea captain Azpilicueta: Fantastic to count on goalscorer Thiago Silva

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta hailed the performance of fellow defender Thiago Silva after victory at Tottenham. Thiago Silva scored in the 3-0 win. Azpilicueta later said: "I think everybody saw how good Thiago was, with his strength, his experience and how he plays with the ball and without the ball. It was an amazing game which he topped with that goal, which made it 1-0, so all round it is fantastic to have Thiago with us.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cesar Azpilicueta reveals a dressing down from an 'unhappy' Thomas Tuchel at half-time inspired Chelsea's rout of London rivals Tottenham

Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed that an 'unhappy' Thomas Tuchel gave his squad a frank assessment of their performance at half-time to inspire them to victory against Tottenham. Chelsea toiled in the first half of Sunday's clash, with Spurs dominating the opening period before they turned it on after the break.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
César Azpilicueta
Person
Saúl Ñíguez
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel looks beyond Pep Guardiola rivalry with Chelsea prepared to ‘suffer’ against Man City

Thomas Tuchel has rejected any personal battle with Pep Guardiola despite having the chance for a history-making fourth successive win over the Manchester City boss.Chelsea manager Tuchel can become the first coach to inflict four defeats in a row on City supremo Guardiola, when the sides meet in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.The hosts could create a six-point gap on Premier League champions City with victory this weekend, but Tuchel has been at pains to downplay the impact of the managerial tussle.Before his three wins over Guardiola and City that culminated with the Champions League final, Tuchel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sar#Heaps#Spaniard#Zenit#The Champions League#The European Champions#Tottenham#Italian#Madrid Academy#German
NBC Sports

Tuchel straightforward about Chelsea loss, praises Man City

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday was that his Blues simply weren’t good enough. Also, turns out Man City is pretty good. “City played a part in this,” Tuchel said. “Making you underperform is also a kind of performance.”. Tuchel had Pep...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon UEFA Player of the Year Jorginho

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been full of praise for his central midfielder and UEFA Player of the Year Jorginho. The midfielder was crowned a double European Champion after lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy with Chelsea before winning Euro 2020 with his country Italy. Speaking to Chelsea FC, Tuchel...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CityXtra

'A Very, Very Good Player' - Bernardo Silva Heaps Praise on Jack Grealish Following Leicester Victory

The Premier League champions scrapped out a narrow win against the resilient Foxes to make it three wins on the spin after a shaky start to the campaign. A second-half strike from Bernardo Silva and some outstanding defending from the Sky Blues helped City to three points at the King Power Stadium, after Leicester had a goal from Jamie Vardy ruled out for offside just past the interval.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
335
Followers
3K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy