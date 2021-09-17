'A Great Person' - Saúl Ñíguez Heaps Praise on Chelsea Captain César Azpilicueta

Chelsea midfielder Saúl Ñíguez has hailed fellow Spaniard César Azpilicueta as a player and leader.

The Blues claimed their third league victory of the season against Aston Villa at the weekend, with Azpilicueta starring for his side as he provided an assists for Romelu Lukaku's second goal in the 3-0 win.

The Chelsea skipper rose to the occasion once more in mid-week, as the defender delivered a delicious cross for Lukaku to head home against a well-organised Zenit side in the Champions League.

Ahead of the European Champions' league tie against Tottenham on Sunday, Saúl spoke about his fellow Spaniard, who captained his country for the first time in their 4-0 win over Georgia in the recent international break.

Speaking to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitch stream, the Atlético Madrid academy graduate described Azpilicueta as 'a good player, a true captain and a great person'.

Saúl completed a season-long loan move to Stamford Bridge from Atlético Madrid on the final day of the summer transfer window, with an option to make the move permanent for £30 million in 2022. The 26-year-old was hooked at the interval after a shaky display in the Blues' 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel recently heaped praise on Azpilicueta, who has been a great servant to the club throughout his nine-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

The German manager said: "It's crazy. How can you be such a nice guy but at the same time be a leader and have so many games? It's nice that this is it, you can be that and be that. Maybe it's because you're such a nice guy.

"It's a pure pleasure to be his coach. Azpilicueta is so focused, honest, a sports guy and such a competitor. He is so open and focused on his best performances everyday. What you see on a match day is what I see everyday.

"He lives his role. He is maybe not the leader that you would sometimes expect from outside or in general that we as people expect leaders to be - loud and extroverted. He is not."

