LaFleur: Packers’ Za’Darius Smith headed to injured reserve with back injury
Za’Darius Smith’s strange 2021 has taken yet another turn. The Green Bay Packers’ best pass-rusher over the past two years has had a bizarre two months, starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list with a back issue. He then came off PUP briefly to practice late in camp, but was shut down again before doing enough work before week one to play in Sunday’s season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints.www.acmepackingcompany.com
Comments / 0