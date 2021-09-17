CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaFleur: Packers’ Za’Darius Smith headed to injured reserve with back injury

By Evan "Tex" Western
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZa’Darius Smith’s strange 2021 has taken yet another turn. The Green Bay Packers’ best pass-rusher over the past two years has had a bizarre two months, starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list with a back issue. He then came off PUP briefly to practice late in camp, but was shut down again before doing enough work before week one to play in Sunday’s season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Post-Crescent

Roughing penalty mars Za'Darius Smith's return to action for Packers

GREEN BAY - On a day that featured a dearth of big plays, the biggest from the Green Bay Packers' defense didn’t even count. Za’Darius Smith broke through the middle of the New Orleans Saints' offensive line late in Sunday’s third quarter and took his shot. He hit quarterback Jameis Winston hard but clean, leading with his shoulder, wrapping both arms around Winston’s chest, careful not to land on the quarterback as they fell to the ground.
Rogersville Review

With Za’Darius Smith shut down, Packers look to Preston Smith, Rashan Gary to step up

GREEN BAY — As the continuing saga of two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith took an unexpected turn Friday — with the Green Bay Packers placing their best pass rusher on injured reserve with his ongoing, mysterious back issue — this much is clear: The team will be counting heavily on Preston Smith and Rashan Gary to make up for his absence.
Acme Packing Company

Packers Film Room: Aaron Rodgers and the offense finds new life in week 2

In week one versus the New Orleans Saints, the Green Bay Packers didn’t score a single touchdown and by the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Jordan Love had entered the game to replace Aaron Rodgers to try and salvage anything they could out of a road loss in a relocated game in Jacksonville. In week two, the Packers reversed course and found success with play calling they could not previously take advantage of and it came at the right time heading into an interesting week three matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
